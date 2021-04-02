Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
Published 10:44 pm

Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bellevue 48, Mercer Island 21

Bothell 19, Woodinville 14

Brewster 46, Lake Roosevelt 22

Camas 42, Prairie 6

Cascade (Leavenworth) 18, Omak 0

Cashmere 15, Chelan 7

Decatur 35, Thomas Jefferson 21

Eastmont 38, Wenatchee 0

Enumclaw def. White River, forfeit

Evergreen (Vancouver) 28, Kelso 21

Kentwood 35, Auburn Riverside 34

Lincoln 45, Franklin 3

Mountain View 49, Heritage 7

Mt. Spokane 16, Mead 9

Okanogan 53, Tonasket 7

Orting 35, Clover Park 0

Othello 49, Rogers (Spokane) 13

Pullman 37, Clarkston 34

Sammamish 62, Evergreen (Seattle) 6

Shadle Park 44, North Central 6

Skyline 13, Issaquah 8

Skyview 56, Battle Ground 14

Steilacoom 48, Fife 21

Tahoma 56, Kentridge 45

Wahluke 41, Warden 0

Washington 28, Franklin Pierce 14

West Valley (Spokane) 49, East Valley (Spokane) 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Liberty vs. Hazen, ccd.

Quincy vs. Ephrata, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

