Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bellevue 48, Mercer Island 21
Bothell 19, Woodinville 14
Brewster 46, Lake Roosevelt 22
Camas 42, Prairie 6
Cascade (Leavenworth) 18, Omak 0
Cashmere 15, Chelan 7
Decatur 35, Thomas Jefferson 21
Eastmont 38, Wenatchee 0
Enumclaw def. White River, forfeit
Evergreen (Vancouver) 28, Kelso 21
Kentwood 35, Auburn Riverside 34
Lincoln 45, Franklin 3
Mountain View 49, Heritage 7
Mt. Spokane 16, Mead 9
Okanogan 53, Tonasket 7
Orting 35, Clover Park 0
Othello 49, Rogers (Spokane) 13
Pullman 37, Clarkston 34
Sammamish 62, Evergreen (Seattle) 6
Shadle Park 44, North Central 6
Skyline 13, Issaquah 8
Skyview 56, Battle Ground 14
Steilacoom 48, Fife 21
Tahoma 56, Kentridge 45
Wahluke 41, Warden 0
Washington 28, Franklin Pierce 14
West Valley (Spokane) 49, East Valley (Spokane) 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Liberty vs. Hazen, ccd.
Quincy vs. Ephrata, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
