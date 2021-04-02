Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — A search committee has selected the administrator of the Idaho State Veterans Home to be the next superintendent of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in Massachusetts. Masslive.com reports that the selection of Rick Holloway on Thursday is subject to approval by Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration. The Holyoke facility last spring had one of the deadliest coronavirus outbreaks at a long-term care facility in the nation. Seventy-seven residents died. The superintendent was suspended, then resigned. Holyoke trustee Brig. Gen. Sean T. Collins says Holloway was clearly the best candidate for the job.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State officials want a federal judge to require an 87-year-old Idaho man to reveal whether he’s received the COVID-19 vaccine following his January lawsuit seeking to put those 65 and older at the front of the line. The state attorney general’s office said in documents filed Wednesday that the lawsuit should be thrown out on technical grounds. But if it’s not, state officials say, then Richard Byrd should be forced to reveal whether he’s been vaccinated, because that could make the case pointless. Byrd wasn’t eligible to get the vaccine when he filed the $75,000 lawsuit in January but became eligible on Feb. 1.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Investigators and prosecutors have said in court that an Idaho boy was repeatedly beaten and tortured before his death in September. The accusations were made in court on Wednesday, where they said 9-year-old Emrik Osuna was abused by his biological father and another woman. Monique and Erik Osuna have been charged with first-degree murder in Emrik’s death. Erik Osuna has also been charged with felony counts of altering, concealing or destruction of evidence; inflicting bodily injury; and injury to a child. Detective Joseph Miller spoke with Monique Osuna and said she admitted to repeatedly beating the child.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in Idaho are working with a private DNA testing company to try to find the identity of human remains found nearly two decades ago. The Bonneville County Sheriffs Office announced Thursday that it was working with Othram Inc. to use advanced DNA testing to try to solve the cold case. The sheriff’s office says a man walking his dog near Palisades Reservoir in September 2002 found part of a human skull. Deputies searched the area and found other bones, all believed to have belonged to the same man. Investigators hope the new tests will reveal the identity of the remains or find a close relative.