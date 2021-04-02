Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — This week’s House floor sessions in Oregon have been spent listening to a computer program read hundreds of pages of proposed bills aloud after Republican lawmakers refused to accelerate the process. But, on Thursday, House Republican Leader Christine Drazan announced that GOP lawmakers will vote to waive the full reading requirement, specifically, for budget bills. Republicans have not said if they will suspend reading other, non-budget, bills in full. During Tuesday and Wednesday about nine hours were spent reading one proposed bill. In years past, both political parties have agreed to skip bill-reading — but the action requires two-thirds approval, which has been denied by Republicans this session.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Investigators say a fugitive wanted in the highly publicized killing last summer of a right-wing demonstrator in Portland, Oregon, last summer probably fired first at police in Washington state before they killed him. A task force was trying to arrest Michael Reinoehl near Olympia last September when four officers fired at him as he exited his car. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said that based on witness and officer statements and a spent shell casing found matching a gun Reinoehl was carrying, investigators believe Reinoehl fired first. A sheriff’s office spokesman told The Seattle Times he could not confirm that with 100% certainty because the bullet was not found.

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — Independent consultants say in a newly-released report that a sergeant’s 2019 fatal shooting of a woman with schizophrenia involved no efforts to de-escalate the situation and instead says officers immediately resorted to force. The Register-Guard reports the findings released Wednesday by the California-based OIR Group also highlights “significant gaps” in the investigations that followed the shooting of Stacy Kenny two years ago. It also questions whether the police department learned anything or made any changes. The consultants’ review was required as part of the city’s $4.5 million settlement agreement in the wrongful death suit brought by Kenny’s family.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police have publicly identified a man shot to death at a North Portland convenience store as a 53-year-old Vancouver, Washington resident. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports police said they responded to reports of gunshots at a 7-Eleven store at about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday and found Michael Arrington shot. Medics tried to help Arrington, but police say he died shortly after arriving at a hospital. Police say Arrington had been shopping at the store when he was shot. Investigators have not said whether anyone has been arrested and haven’t released information about a suspect or suspects. Police asked anyone with information to contact them.