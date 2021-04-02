Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — More folks from Pacific Northwest are looking at hydrogen fuel to see if it could be a viable replacement for diesel and gasoline. The potential converts include transit agencies from Everett to Eugene and Boeing’s drone subsidiary in the Columbia River Gorge. A week-long demonstration tour with a hydrogen fuel cell electric bus started at Kitsap Transit last week and is continuing down the Interstate 5 corridor with eight more stops. A hydrogen fuel cell uses a chemical reaction between the hydrogen fuel and oxygen from the air to produce electricity. However, it’s more expensive than battery and diesel bus technology.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Senate has passed its two-year budget spending proposal that lawmakers said focuses on helping those hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic. The budget passed the Democratic-led chamber on a 27-22 vote. The House, also led by Democrats, is expected to vote on its own similar plan Saturday. A final plan will then be negotiated and passed before the end of the 105-day legislative session April 25. Democratic budget leaders said that the approximately $59 billion spending plan responds to the needs that the pandemic highlighted, and includes millions for the state’s public health system, child care and early learning and efforts on affordable housing and efforts to reduce homelessness.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Investigators say a fugitive wanted in the highly publicized killing last summer of a right-wing demonstrator in Portland, Oregon, last summer probably fired first at police in Washington state before they killed him. A task force was trying to arrest Michael Reinoehl near Olympia last September when four officers fired at him as he exited his car. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said that based on witness and officer statements and a spent shell casing found matching a gun Reinoehl was carrying, investigators believe Reinoehl fired first. A sheriff’s office spokesman told The Seattle Times he could not confirm that with 100% certainty because the bullet was not found.

SEATTLE (AP) — King County Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht has fired a longtime detective after finding that his aggressive actions led to the death of a man wanted in the theft of a pickup truck and pet poodle. The Seattle Times reports former detective George Alvarez was one of two undercover deputies who confronted and fatally shot Anthony “Tony” Chilcott on Nov. 25, 2019, just outside Black Diamond, after ramming the stolen vehicle he was driving. In a termination letter dated March 25, Johanknecht said Alvarez made a series of questionable tactical decisions unacceptable to a deputy with his experience. A Seattle attorney representing Alvarez said Alvarez will challenge his termination.