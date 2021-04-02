Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Jake Fraley walked with the bases loaded in the 10th inning to score Evan White with the winning run, and the Seattle Mariners rallied from a five-run deficit to beat the San Francisco Giants 8-7. A wild opening night concluded with a massive comeback by the Mariners, who scored six runs in the eighth inning to take a 7-6 lead, lost it on pinch-hitter Alex Dickerson’s solo homer in the ninth and finally won in extra innings. San Francisco’s bullpen struggled all night, capped by Jose Alvarez’s inability to throw strikes in the 10th. Anthony Misiewicz pitched the top of the 10th to get the victory, and escaped the inning unscathed after Mitch Haniger made a terrific sliding catch.

CHICAGO (AP) — A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that DePauyl has hired longtime Oregon assistant Tony Stubblefield as head coach. Stubblefield is the first major hire for DePaul athletic director DeWayne Peevy since he took the job in August. Stubblefield replaces Dave Leitao, who was fired six years into his second tenure. Stubblefield spent the past 11 years on Dana Altman’s staff at Oregon and was promoted to associate head coach prior to this past season. Oregon made seven NCAA Tournaments in that span, with a Final Four appearance in 2017 and a Sweet 16 run this year.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Sounders have hired Craig Waibel as the club’s new vice president of soccer operations and sporting director. Waibel replaces Chris Henderson, who took over as the head of soccer operations for Inter Miami in the offseason. Waibel spent the 2015 season as the technical director for RSL working under current Seattle general manager Garth Lagerwey. Waibel was promoted to general manager after Lagerwey moved to Seattle and held that role until 2019.