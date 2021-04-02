ID–Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PRISON GANG-RACKETEERING

BOISE — A leader of a white supremacist prison gang in Idaho has been sentenced to life in prison on racketeering and other charges, authorities said. Idaho’s Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez Jr. said Thursday that Harlan Hale, 55, will serve the federal prison time after he completes other prison sentences from separate cases in Idaho and Wyoming. By Rebecca Boone. SENT: 430 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINE ALLOCATION

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon’s top public health official says the governor needs to “start raising a ruckus” over what he sees as an unfair supply of the COVID-19 vaccine sent to Oregon by the federal government compared to other states. SENT: 645 words.

VETERANS HOME-SUPERINTENDENT

HOLYOKE, Mass. — A search committee selected the administrator of the Idaho State Veterans Home to be the next superintendent of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in Massachusetts, which last spring had one of the deadliest coronavirus outbreaks at a long-term care facility in the nation. SENT: 300 words.