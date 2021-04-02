ID Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Friday:

5 Star Draw

08-09-28-30-43

(eight, nine, twenty-eight, thirty, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $902,000

Mega Millions

10-42-48-53-62, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 2

(ten, forty-two, forty-eight, fifty-three, sixty-two; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $168 million

Pick 3 Day

9-8-1

(nine, eight, one)

Pick 3 Night

9-9-2

(nine, nine, two)

Pick 4 Day

6-5-9-0

(six, five, nine, zero)

Pick 4 Night

9-1-9-8

(nine, one, nine, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $32 million