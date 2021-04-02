Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINE LAWSUIT

Idaho asks court to toss lawsuit challenging vaccine plans

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State officials want a federal judge to require an 87-year-old Idaho man to reveal whether he’s received the COVID-19 vaccine following his January lawsuit seeking to put those 65 and older at the front of the line. The state attorney general’s office said in documents filed Wednesday that the lawsuit should be thrown out on technical grounds. But if it’s not, state officials say, then Richard Byrd should be forced to reveal whether he’s been vaccinated, because that could make the case pointless. Byrd wasn’t eligible to get the vaccine when he filed the $75,000 lawsuit in January but became eligible on Feb. 1.

MURDER TRIAL-BOY DEATH

Prosecutors: Idaho boy was beaten and tortured before death

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Investigators and prosecutors have said in court that an Idaho boy was repeatedly beaten and tortured before his death in September. The accusations were made in court on Wednesday, where they said 9-year-old Emrik Osuna was abused by his biological father and another woman. Monique and Erik Osuna have been charged with first-degree murder in Emrik’s death. Erik Osuna has also been charged with felony counts of altering, concealing or destruction of evidence; inflicting bodily injury; and injury to a child. Detective Joseph Miller spoke with Monique Osuna and said she admitted to repeatedly beating the child.

COLD CASE-DNA TESTS-REMAINS

Idaho investigators trying to identify remains found in 2002

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in Idaho are working with a private DNA testing company to try to find the identity of human remains found nearly two decades ago. The Bonneville County Sheriffs Office announced Thursday that it was working with Othram Inc. to use advanced DNA testing to try to solve the cold case. The sheriff’s office says a man walking his dog near Palisades Reservoir in September 2002 found part of a human skull. Deputies searched the area and found other bones, all believed to have belonged to the same man. Investigators hope the new tests will reveal the identity of the remains or find a close relative.

BELLEVUE MURDER-SUICIDE

Prosecutors: Idaho officer murder-suicide was premeditated

BELLEVUE, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors in Idaho have said a former police officer fatally shot a woman he had been dating before shooting himself last year in what they confirmed was a murder-suicide. The Idaho Mountain Express reported that Blaine County Prosecutor Matt Fredback said Monday that former Hailey police officer Jared Murphy shot and killed 34-year-old Ashley Midby near where she worked after he was fired from his job because of a domestic dispute three days earlier. Fredback said the attorney’s office found Murphy’s actions in October amounted to premeditated and intentional murder. Prosecutors said Murphy joined the Hailey Police Department in 2018, the same year he and Midby began dating.

AMADOR-STATE SENATE

N. Idaho representative to run for state Senate seat

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Republican Rep. Paul Amador of Coeur d’Alene says he’ll leave the Idaho House to run for a northern Idaho state Senate seat that’s being vacated. Amador told the Coeur d’Alene Press in a story on Thursday that he intends to run for the 4th district seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Mary Souza of Coeur d’Alene. She announced Tuesday she’s leaving the Senate to run for secretary of state in 2022. Amador is serving his third term in the House. He chairs the House Ways and Means Committee and serves on the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, which puts forward budget bills.

CANADIAN COAL MINE-FINE

Canadian coal company pays $60M for environmental damage

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A Canadian coal company has paid a $60 million fine after pleading guilty in federal court involving pollution discharges blamed for killing most fish in nearby waters in Canada and harming fish downstream in Montana and Idaho. The Missoulian reported that investigators in Canada found Teck Resources Limited discharged hazardous amounts of selenium and calcite into the Fording River from two coal mines north of Eureka, Montana. Selenium can cause reproductive damage in fish and other animals. Calcite blocks the growth of plants and insects the fish eat. Teck Resources President Don Lindsay apologized on Friday and took responsibility for the damage.