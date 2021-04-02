Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BUDGET BILL READING

Republican lawmakers to waive full reading of budget bills

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — This week’s House floor sessions in Oregon have been spent listening to a computer program read hundreds of pages of proposed bills aloud after Republican lawmakers refused to accelerate the process. But, on Thursday, House Republican Leader Christine Drazan announced that GOP lawmakers will vote to waive the full reading requirement, specifically, for budget bills. Republicans have not said if they will suspend reading other, non-budget, bills in full. During Tuesday and Wednesday about nine hours were spent reading one proposed bill. In years past, both political parties have agreed to skip bill-reading — but the action requires two-thirds approval, which has been denied by Republicans this session.

AP-US-PORTLAND-SUSPECT-KILLED

Review: Suspect in Portland killing likely fired at police

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Investigators say a fugitive wanted in the highly publicized killing last summer of a right-wing demonstrator in Portland, Oregon, last summer probably fired first at police in Washington state before they killed him. A task force was trying to arrest Michael Reinoehl near Olympia last September when four officers fired at him as he exited his car. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said that based on witness and officer statements and a spent shell casing found matching a gun Reinoehl was carrying, investigators believe Reinoehl fired first. A sheriff’s office spokesman told The Seattle Times he could not confirm that with 100% certainty because the bullet was not found.

POLICE SHOOTING-INDEPENDENT REVIEW

Report: Police in woman’s killing used force immediately

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — Independent consultants say in a newly-released report that a sergeant’s 2019 fatal shooting of a woman with schizophrenia involved no efforts to de-escalate the situation and instead says officers immediately resorted to force. The Register-Guard reports the findings released Wednesday by the California-based OIR Group also highlights “significant gaps” in the investigations that followed the shooting of Stacy Kenny two years ago. It also questions whether the police department learned anything or made any changes. The consultants’ review was required as part of the city’s $4.5 million settlement agreement in the wrongful death suit brought by Kenny’s family.

FATAL SHOOTING-STORE

Police ID Vancouver man as homicide victim at Portland store

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police have publicly identified a man shot to death at a North Portland convenience store as a 53-year-old Vancouver, Washington resident. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports police said they responded to reports of gunshots at a 7-Eleven store at about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday and found Michael Arrington shot. Medics tried to help Arrington, but police say he died shortly after arriving at a hospital. Police say Arrington had been shopping at the store when he was shot. Investigators have not said whether anyone has been arrested and haven’t released information about a suspect or suspects. Police asked anyone with information to contact them.

OBIT-DUNFORD

Longtime AP Hawaii political reporter Bruce Dunford dies

HONOLULU (AP) — A longtime Associated Press political reporter in Hawaii, whose exploits prompted the governor at the time to declare the day he retired “Bruce Dunford Day,” has died. His son Terrence Dunford said his father died in his sleep Friday at a care home near Honolulu. He was 79. Dunford reported for the AP for 37 years, including more than two decades covering Hawaii politics. A tongue-in-cheek proclamation then-Gov. Linda Lingle issued upon his 2004 retirement said he would be “forever known as the Capitol Jester” for his puns, jokes and put-downs. Dunford is survived by his wife of 56 years, four sons, four grandchildren and a sister.

PEEPING TOM SENTENCE OVERTURNED

Appeals court overturns man’s ‘peeping Tom’ convictions

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Court of Appeals has overturned the convictions of an Oregon coast man who was found guilty of charges linked to “peeping Tom” incidents in his neighborhood. The Astorian reports Kirk Cazee was sentenced to over 35 years in prison in 2018 after a jury found him guilty of peering through bedroom windows and recording videos of residents. The appeals court found there was not probable cause to obtain a search warrant for Cazee’s cellphone because no one saw him using it during the crimes. District Attorney Ron Brown said that without that evidence, the prosecution is unable to corroborate victim statements to find him guilty. He plans to move to dismiss the case.

CORRECTIONS TEENS CAUGHT

Teens who escaped Corrections custody apprehended

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — Officials say three teens who escaped from the MacLaren Youth Correctional Facility Sunday have been arrested in Albany after being located by the Oregon State Police. The Democrat-Herald reports the Oregon Youth Authority says at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday, the escapees were located in a vehicle in Lebanon by detectives. Officials say the teens fled in the vehicle and were pursued by law enforcement. Officials say near Albany, law enforcement laid down devices that flatten a vehicle’s tires which disabled their car. One of the teens ran but was caught and arrested a short distance away. The other two teens stayed in the vehicle and were taken into custody. Officials say no one was injured.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-OREGON-LEGISLATURE

Oregon Democrats decry legislative slowdown during COVID

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s House of Representatives returned to the Capitol this week after floor sessions had been cancelled due to multiple COVID-19 cases, but Republicans continue to use a stalling tactic that Democrats say are putting lawmakers’ health at risk. It’s the latest partisan flashpoint in a state where Democrats hold strong majorities in both the House and Senate in the Legislature but where the GOP has often used extreme means to thwart legislation it doesn’t like. For the past two years Republican state senators staged walkouts to deny the chamber a quorum. But this year Democrats say a slow-down strategy is dangerous because it prolongs people’s possible exposure to COVID-19.