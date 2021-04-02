WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily Game

3-5-5

(three, five, five)

Hit 5

05-07-18-22-40

(five, seven, eighteen, twenty-two, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $320,000

Keno

02-03-05-07-11-22-24-30-34-35-36-39-51-52-54-57-60-75-77-80

(two, three, five, seven, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-seven, sixty, seventy-five, seventy-seven, eighty)

Match 4

05-11-15-22

(five, eleven, fifteen, twenty-two)

Mega Millions

10-42-48-53-62, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 2

(ten, forty-two, forty-eight, fifty-three, sixty-two; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $168 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $32 million