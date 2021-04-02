Washington Daybook

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Friday, Apr. 02 9:30 AM Sea-Tac Airport opens new sensory and interfaith rooms (virtual) – Seattle-Tacoma International Airport holds a media briefing to mark the opening of a new sensory room and an interfaith prayer and meditation room. Speakers include Port of Seattle Commissioner Stephanie Bowman, SEA Airport Managing Director Lance Lyttle, Wings for Autism Program Manager and The Arc of King County Board Member Stacia Irons, and Muslim Association of Puget Sound American Muslim Empowerment Network Executive Director Aneelah Afzali

Location: Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, 17801 International Blvd, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: https://www.portseattle.org/Pages/default.aspx

Contacts: Perry Cooper, Sea-Tac Airport, cooper.p@portseattle.org, 1 206 787 4923

NEW EVENT: Friday, Apr. 02 11:00 AM Media preview of endangered Sumatran tiger Indah at Point Defiance Zoo – Media preview of Indah, one of tiger triplets born at Point Defiance Zoo in 2014, ahead of her public debut at noon * Indah left Point Defiance Zoo in 2016 as part of a recommendation by the Species Survival Plan for Sumatran tigers

Location: Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, 5400 N Pearl St., Tacoma, WA

Weblinks: http://www.pdza.org/

Contacts: Tessa LaVergne , Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, tessa.lavergne@pdza.org, 1 253 686 6927

NEW EVENT: Friday, Apr. 02 12:15 PM King County Health Officer Duchin provides update on COVID-19 (virtual) – King County Health Officer Dr Jeff Duchin provides an update on coronavirus (COVID-19) trends and vaccine distribution in King County

Location:

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: King County, WA, PHPIO@kingcounty.gov

For partners and members of the public: The briefing will be livestreamed on the Public Health – Seattle & King County Facebook page @KCPubHealth. For reporters: Join via Zoom: https://kingcounty.zoom.us/j/91836745983 Or join by phone: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 918 3674 5983

Friday, Apr. 02 Good Friday – Good Friday (aka Holy Friday), religious holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ

Sunday, Apr. 04 Easter Sunday – Easter Sunday, celebrated worldwide by Christians marking the Biblical account of Jesus’ resurrection