Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers have introduced a bill that would fully fund all-day kindergarten programs in the state. The Idaho Press reported Friday that the state only funds half-day kindergarten programs. As a result, school districts must pool together money from their general funds and other sources to pay for a full-day kindergarten program. Some districts, such as Boise and West Ada, charge tuition to parents. Republican state Sen. Carl Crabtree and Republican state Rep. Judy Boyle introduced a bill on March 11 to fund full-day kindergarten at an annual cost of up to $42.1 million.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials say a leader of an Idaho prison gang has been sentenced to life in prison for racketeering and other charges. Idaho’s Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez Jr. said Thursday that 55-year-old Harlan Hale will serve the federal prison time after he completes other prison sentences from separate cases in Idaho and Wyoming. Prosecutors said Hale and nine other gang members participated in a conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and used violence when drug debts went unpaid. Hale pleaded guilty to conspiracy to participate in racketeering and attempted murder and assault in January. His attorney couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — A search committee has selected the administrator of the Idaho State Veterans Home to be the next superintendent of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in Massachusetts. Masslive.com reports that the selection of Rick Holloway on Thursday is subject to approval by Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration. The Holyoke facility last spring had one of the deadliest coronavirus outbreaks at a long-term care facility in the nation. Seventy-seven residents died. The superintendent was suspended, then resigned. Holyoke trustee Brig. Gen. Sean T. Collins says Holloway was clearly the best candidate for the job.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State officials want a federal judge to require an 87-year-old Idaho man to reveal whether he’s received the COVID-19 vaccine following his January lawsuit seeking to put those 65 and older at the front of the line. The state attorney general’s office said in documents filed Wednesday that the lawsuit should be thrown out on technical grounds. But if it’s not, state officials say, then Richard Byrd should be forced to reveal whether he’s been vaccinated, because that could make the case pointless. Byrd wasn’t eligible to get the vaccine when he filed the $75,000 lawsuit in January but became eligible on Feb. 1.