Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As vaccine administration continues to ramp up in Oregon, health officials say they are concerned about the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state and variants of the virus. During the past two weeks, Oregon’s COVID-19 case count rates have been rising. Based on the Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 report that was released Wednesday, during the week of March 22 coronavirus cases increased by 28% from the previous week. Health officials say that if more contagious variants take hold in Oregon, the COVID-19 transmission rate in the state could increase by 20% during April.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland man has been charged with a hate crime after authorities say he yelled a racist slur and tried to hit a person with his SUV in Gresham. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Trevor Hertz was charged with a bias crime, attempted assault, reckless driving and unlawful use of a weapon in a Monday night incident. A woman and man told investigators they were driving to their Gresham hotel when Hertz began following them closely. When the man pulled over to let him pass, authorities say Hertz yelled a racist slur and later drove at the man. Court document say Hertz told officers he was “unsure” if he’d been driving in the area of the incident.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s top public health official says the governor needs to “start raising a ruckus” over what he sees as an unfair supply of the COVID-19 vaccine sent to Oregon by the federal government compared to other states. Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen said in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown that if Oregon received the same amount of vaccine doses per capita as California, Oregon could have vaccinated an additional 150,000 residents by now. He says if Oregon got as much vaccine as Kansas, that number rises to 227,000 additional Oregonians vaccinated. Oregon ranks 39th in doses administered.

UNDATED (AP) — Seven Democratic governors are calling on President Joe Biden to lift the $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions that was a part of former President Donald Trump’s massive 2017 tax law. In a letter sent the Democratic president Friday, they argued that Democratic-run states and their taxpayers were disproportionately targeted. The letter comes a little more than a week after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen agreed to work with Congress on a way to remedy the “inequities” the cap has caused. The governors of Connecticut, New Jersey, California, Hawaii, Illinois, New York and Oregon sent the letter.