Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — A 23-year-old man who was shot in the chest in North Seattle in early March died this week from multiple organ system failure caused by his gunshot wound. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as James Favors and ruled his death a homicide. Favors was shot around 5:30 a.m. March 2 on Midvale Avenue North. Seattle police who responded to a report of gunfire found the 23-year-old at the scene and provided medical aid until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and took the man to Harborview Medical Center.

SEATTLE (AP) — Lawmakers in Washington state are moving ahead with a bill that aims to end the suspension of driver’s licenses for failure to pay traffic tickets — despite opposition from some of the activists who pushed for the change in the first place. The American Civil Liberties Union of Washington and other groups say it’s important to stop suspending people’s licenses for so-called “driving while poor,” but that an amendment added just before the measure passed the Senate creates a problematic loophole. The sponsor of the bill, Democratic Sen. Jesse Salomon of Shoreline, concedes he doesn’t like the amendment, but he argues the measure would still reinstate the licenses of 64,000 people who currently have suspended licenses and block future suspensions.

EPHRATA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a piece of burning rocket debris seen streaking across the Pacific Northwest sky last week crashed on a farm in eastern Washington state. The Tri-City Herald reports that a farmer discovered a nearly intact piece of the rocket in a field. A Grant County sheriff’s spokesman says no one was hurt when the roughly 5-foot composite-overwrapped pressure vessel hit the ground and left a dent. Foreman says SpaceX officials confirmed it was part of the rocket and have since picked it up.

UNION GAP, Wash. (AP) — The two people killed in a house fire early Sunday in central Washington have been identified. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said 66-year-old Roger Harrington and 32-year-old Tyler Aalbu of Union Gap were identified through DNA and dental records. Curtice says both men died of smoke inhalation. Union Gap police say the men’s deaths are being investigated as homicides. Investigators determined that the house was deliberately set on fire. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Union Gap police.