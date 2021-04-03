Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — UCLA has more national championships than any other program in men’s basketball history. But the Bruins are the underdog in Saturday night’s Final Four game against top-seeded Gonzaga. They are listed as 14-point underdogs. That is the biggest spread in the Final Four in 25 years. UCLA coach Mick Cronin says he is simply trying to tell his team it will be a challenge to beat the Bulldogs. So far, the Bruins have beaten a bunch of other teams that were favored against them. The winner advances to the title game against either Baylor or Houston.

SEATTLE (AP) — Evan Longoria and Buster Posey both homered for the second straight game, and the San Francisco Giants took advantage of the Seattle Mariners’ bullpen issues for a 6-3 win. Posey went deep leading off the third inning and Longoria added a two-run shot off starter Yusei Kikuchi in the sixth to tie it at 3. Donovan Solano had three hits and two RBIs for the Giants. A night after San Francisco’s bullpen struggled late, it was Seattle’s turn to have problems with one of its relievers. The Giants scored three runs off Seattle reliever Drew Steckenrider in the seventh inning. Kikuchi tied a career-high with 10 strikeouts for Seattle.

UNDATED (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 47 points and 12 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks snapped the Portland Trail Blazers’ four-game winning streak with a 127-109 victory. Jrue Holiday added 22 points and 10 assists for the Bucks, who led by 24 points during the third quarter. The game featured two of the league’s best scorers: Damian Lillard was averaging 29.8 points, second in the NBA, while Antetokounmpo entered fifth with 28.3. Lillard finished with 32 points for the Blazers, who have dropped six straight against the Bucks. Antetokounmpo’s 47 points matched his season high but fell short of his career high of 52.

UNDATED (AP) — The 79-year-old dad of UCLA coach Mick Cronin has become an unlikely celebrity during the Bruins’ run to the Final Four. Television cameras have been focused on Hep Cronin as much as his son during the games. The cameras first zoomed in on Hep Cronin during the First Four game against Michigan State and after the 86-80 overtime victory when father and son saw each other in person for the first time in over a year. Since that game, Hep’s celebrations have been must-see moments. The cameras will likely be pointed at Hep again Saturday when UCLA faces Gonzaga in the Final Four.