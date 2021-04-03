Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LEGISLATURE-LICENSE SUSPENSIONS

Activists want change to debt-based license suspension bill

SEATTLE (AP) — Lawmakers in Washington state are moving ahead with a bill that aims to end the suspension of driver’s licenses for failure to pay traffic tickets — despite opposition from some of the activists who pushed for the change in the first place. The American Civil Liberties Union of Washington and other groups say it’s important to stop suspending people’s licenses for so-called “driving while poor,” but that an amendment added just before the measure passed the Senate creates a problematic loophole. The sponsor of the bill, Democratic Sen. Jesse Salomon of Shoreline, concedes he doesn’t like the amendment, but he argues the measure would still reinstate the licenses of 64,000 people who currently have suspended licenses and block future suspensions.

ROCKET DEBRIS-FARM

Piece of SpaceX rocket debris lands at Washington state farm

EPHRATA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a piece of burning rocket debris seen streaking across the Pacific Northwest sky last week crashed on a farm in eastern Washington state. The Tri-City Herald reports that a farmer discovered a nearly intact piece of the rocket in a field. A Grant County sheriff’s spokesman says no one was hurt when the roughly 5-foot composite-overwrapped pressure vessel hit the ground and left a dent. Foreman says SpaceX officials confirmed it was part of the rocket and have since picked it up.

TWO DEAD FIRE

Coroner identifies 2 killed in central Washington house fire

UNION GAP, Wash. (AP) — The two people killed in a house fire early Sunday in central Washington have been identified. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said 66-year-old Roger Harrington and 32-year-old Tyler Aalbu of Union Gap were identified through DNA and dental records. Curtice says both men died of smoke inhalation. Union Gap police say the men’s deaths are being investigated as homicides. Investigators determined that the house was deliberately set on fire. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Union Gap police.

AP-US-RANSOMWARE-ATTACK

University of California victim of nationwide hack attack

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The University of California is warning students and staff that a ransomware group might have stolen and published their personal data and that of hundreds of other schools, government agencies and companies nationwide. The school this week said a cybersecurity attack targeted a vulnerability in a third-party vendor that is used to securely transfer files. The university system on Friday said the cyberattack affected about 300 organizations. They have included Stanford University’s School of Medicine, Yeshiva University in New York City, university systems in Miami, Maryland and Colorado, and a Washington state agency.

POET LAUREATE-NATIVE AMERICAN

First Native American poet laureate appointed in WA

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A member of the Lummi Nation and a Bellingham writer has become the first Native American poet to serve as Washington state’s poet laureate. The Bellingham Herald reports Gov. Jay Inslee appointed Rena Priest to be the state’s sixth poet laureate. The Washington State Arts Commission and Humanities Washington made the announcement Thursday. Her two-year term begins April 15. Priest said she was “excited and honored” by the appointment. One of her main goals as poet laureate will be to celebrate poetry in tribal communities in the state. Priest succeeds Claudia Castro Luna, the current poet laureate and a Seattle resident.

ADVANCED NUCLEAR REACTOR

Advanced nuclear reactor proposed in Washington state

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — A Maryland-based nuclear energy company has signed a partnership agreement this week with a public utility company in Washington state to develop, build and operate a commercial advanced nuclear power reactor. The Tri-City Herald reported Thursday that X-energy of Rockville, Maryland, will work with Energy Northwest and Grant County Public Utility District to build an 80-megawatt reactor at the Hanford nuclear reservation in eastern Washington. Advanced reactors help transition the nation away from fossil fuels. The TRi Energy Partnership said such reactors complement intermittent renewable resources, such as wind and solar.

HYDROGEN FUEL

Pacific Northwest officials consider hydrogen fuel

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — More folks from Pacific Northwest are looking at hydrogen fuel to see if it could be a viable replacement for diesel and gasoline. The potential converts include transit agencies from Everett to Eugene and Boeing’s drone subsidiary in the Columbia River Gorge. A week-long demonstration tour with a hydrogen fuel cell electric bus started at Kitsap Transit last week and is continuing down the Interstate 5 corridor with eight more stops. A hydrogen fuel cell uses a chemical reaction between the hydrogen fuel and oxygen from the air to produce electricity. However, it’s more expensive than battery and diesel bus technology.

CORONER-FRAUD INVESTIGATION

Coroner in southwest Washington being investigated for fraud

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — A coroner in southwest Washington is under investigation for fraud after the State Auditor’s Office says it found he accepted more than $12,000 in personal reimbursements for travel expenses that had been paid by the county. The Daily News reports according to a report from the Auditor’s Office, between February, 2016, and May, 2019 Cowlitz County coroner Tim Davidson was reimbursed for travel expenses from two organizations, even though the county had paid for his travel. In December the report says the auditor’s office interviewed Davidson, who acknowledged personally receiving the reimbursement funds and offered to repay the county. Davidson had no comment, according to the newspaper.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-SENATE BUDGET

Washington Senate passes first draft of budget plan

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Senate has passed its two-year budget spending proposal that lawmakers said focuses on helping those hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic. The budget passed the Democratic-led chamber on a 27-22 vote. The House, also led by Democrats, is expected to vote on its own similar plan Saturday. A final plan will then be negotiated and passed before the end of the 105-day legislative session April 25. Democratic budget leaders said that the approximately $59 billion spending plan responds to the needs that the pandemic highlighted, and includes millions for the state’s public health system, child care and early learning and efforts on affordable housing and efforts to reduce homelessness.

AP-US-PORTLAND-SUSPECT-KILLED

Review: Suspect in Portland killing likely fired at police

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Investigators say a fugitive wanted in the highly publicized killing last summer of a right-wing demonstrator in Portland, Oregon, last summer probably fired first at police in Washington state before they killed him. A task force was trying to arrest Michael Reinoehl near Olympia last September when four officers fired at him as he exited his car. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said that based on witness and officer statements and a spent shell casing found matching a gun Reinoehl was carrying, investigators believe Reinoehl fired first. A sheriff’s office spokesman told The Seattle Times he could not confirm that with 100% certainty because the bullet was not found.