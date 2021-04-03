AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Saturday, Apr. 03.

Sunday, Apr. 04 Easter Sunday – Easter Sunday, celebrated worldwide by Christians marking the Biblical account of Jesus’ resurrection

Monday, Apr. 05 3:30 PM Senate Dems unveil framework to overhaul international taxation – Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden and fellow Democratic Sens. Sherrod Brown and Mark Warner unveil framework to overhaul international taxation, via press call

Monday, Apr. 05 Easter Monday

Monday, Apr. 05 Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff travels to Eugene, OR

Location: Eugene, OR

