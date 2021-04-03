Webb, Giants to take on Flexen, Mariners

AP - Oregon-Northwest

San Francisco Giants (1-1) vs. Seattle Mariners (1-1)

Seattle; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD Mariners: Chris Flexen (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants visit the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

The Mariners went 14-10 on their home field in 2020. Seattle averaged 7.2 hits with 2.6 extra base hits per game and 88 total doubles last year.

The Giants went 10-17 away from home in 2020. San Francisco averaged 8.9 hits per game last season, batting .263 as a team.

INJURIES: Mariners: Andres Munoz: (elbow), Ken Giles: (elbow), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).

Giants: Alex Wood: (back), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.