Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — The case of a man accused of choking his mother and threatening her with knives has been sent to district court. The 33-year-old Coeur d’Alene resident is charged with felony aggravated assault, attempted strangulation and mayhem. The charges stem from March 1, when police responded to a domestic disturbance at a Coeur d’Alene apartment complex. When police approached, the mother warned that the man was carrying weapons. He eventually dropped the knives and was handcuffed. The man’s mother told police her son attacked her, choked her, held knives up to her face and smashed her cellphone. He’s scheduled to appear in court again on April 29.

JEROME, Idaho (AP) — A tool that fell from a vehicle along Interstate 84 flew through the windshield of another vehicle along Interstate-84 on Friday night, killing the driver. Idaho State Police says 51-year-old Javier Negrete, a 45-year-old passenger and a child were driving east of Jerome in a construction zone when a ratchet from an unknown vehicle smashed into the windshield, hitting Negrete, who then drove off the right shoulder into the median. Negrete died at the scene. Everyone was wearing seatbelts. The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers have introduced a bill that would fully fund all-day kindergarten programs in the state. The Idaho Press reported Friday that the state only funds half-day kindergarten programs. As a result, school districts must pool together money from their general funds and other sources to pay for a full-day kindergarten program. Some districts, such as Boise and West Ada, charge tuition to parents. Republican state Sen. Carl Crabtree and Republican state Rep. Judy Boyle introduced a bill on March 11 to fund full-day kindergarten at an annual cost of up to $42.1 million.

HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — A search committee has selected the administrator of the Idaho State Veterans Home to be the next superintendent of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in Massachusetts. Masslive.com reports that the selection of Rick Holloway on Thursday is subject to approval by Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration. The Holyoke facility last spring had one of the deadliest coronavirus outbreaks at a long-term care facility in the nation. Seventy-seven residents died. The superintendent was suspended, then resigned. Holyoke trustee Brig. Gen. Sean T. Collins says Holloway was clearly the best candidate for the job.