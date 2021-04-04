Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon police on Saturday shot and killed a man they say was trespassing into a Corvallis hotel and trying to get into guests’ rooms. The Corvallis Police Department says a Days Inn hotel employee told dispatchers that the man was acting aggressively and trying to access rooms. Police say the man had a knife. They shot him some time after making contact with him. The man, a 32-year-old Philomath resident, died at the scene. The police did not detail the circumstances that led to the shooting. The officers involved have been put on administrative leave pending an investigation.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A person walking on the tracks in Eugene was struck and killed by a train. At 2:44 p.m. Friday, a man was reported to have been walking on the train tracks and was hit by an oncoming train near Chambers Street and Railroad Boulevard. The train had activated its horn and whistle, and applied emergency breaks. The man appeared not to hear and he was struck. Eugene Police responded to investigate and the train line’s traffic was stopped to allow incidence response. The man, in his mid-50s, died and police withheld his name until his family is notified.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Salem police shot and killed a man who reportedly was threatening to kill himself and threatened firefighters. Oregon State Police say the shooting happened at about 5:15 p.m. Friday on Ewald Avenue SE. Police said they were called on a report the man was suicidal and had injured himself. Firefighters had arrived before police and said the man threatened them with a gun. When officers arrived, they said the man was still armed and confronted officers. At that point, an officer shot him. Police said attempts to save the man were unsuccessful. No one else was injured. Two Salem police officers have been placed on leave.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As vaccine administration continues to ramp up in Oregon, health officials say they are concerned about the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state and variants of the virus. During the past two weeks, Oregon’s COVID-19 case count rates have been rising. Based on the Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 report that was released Wednesday, during the week of March 22 coronavirus cases increased by 28% from the previous week. Health officials say that if more contagious variants take hold in Oregon, the COVID-19 transmission rate in the state could increase by 20% during April.