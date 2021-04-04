Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is sorry for tweeting about peeing. The company, which sent a tweet to a Wisconsin congressman more than a week ago denying that its employees work so hard they have to urinate in empty water bottles, admitted in a late Friday blog post that it was wrong and vowed to improve working conditions for delivery drivers. The company went on to write that urinating in bottles is an industry-wide problem. To try and prove its point, it shared links to news articles about drivers for other delivery companies who urinate in bottles. Amazon said it is looking to fix the problem, but doesn’t know how yet.

SEATTLE (AP) — Doctors at a county medical examiner’s office in Washington state have discovered a synthetic opioid in their community that is 100 times stronger than fentanyl. KING-TV reported Friday that the doctors at the Whatcom County Medical Examiner’s office found the drug carfentanyl during autopsies on overdose victims. Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief Kevin Hester says a pinhead sized amount of the drug could be lethal. The area reported just four fentanyl-related overdoses in 2019. The number of overdoses jumped to 23 last year. There have been 11 overdoses in the first three months of 2021.

WEST SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) — A 61-year-old man driving a scooter died from injuries he sustained when he was struck by a car in West Seattle. Seattle police say the man was riding north on Beach Drive Southwest around 3:20 p.m. Friday when a motorist parked on the east side of the street pulled into traffic and attempted a U-turn. The man on the scooter tried to avoid the car but the two vehicles collided. People nearby performed CPR on the man who was riding the scooter until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and took over, but he died at the scene.

SEATTLE (AP) — A 23-year-old man who was shot in the chest in North Seattle in early March died this week from multiple organ system failure caused by his gunshot wound. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as James Favors and ruled his death a homicide. Favors was shot around 5:30 a.m. March 2 on Midvale Avenue North. Seattle police who responded to a report of gunfire found the 23-year-old at the scene and provided medical aid until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and took the man to Harborview Medical Center.