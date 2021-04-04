Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gonzaga has given fans the NCAA championship game they wanted with a shot for the ages. Jalen Suggs banked in a shot from near midcourt at the buzzer, giving the heavily favored Zags a 93-90 overtime victory against upstart UCLA. Gonzaga, the No. 1 overall seed, will play second-seeded Baylor for the title Monday night. Those teams were 1-2 in The Associated Press Top 25 most of the season. The Bears manhandled Houston 78-59 in the other national semifinal.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Baylor opened the Final Four with a blowout, beating Houston 78-59. Gonzaga then beat UCLA 93-90 in overtime on one of the greatest shots in NCAA Tournament history. The Bears made a mockery of the first Final Four game of night with five players in double figures and 11 3-pointers. Their defense stole the show, shutting down the Cougars while building a 25-point halftime lead. Baylor will face Gonzaga after Jalen Suggs took one dribble after crossing half court and buried a 3-to give the Zags a shot at becoming the first undefeated team since Indiana in 1976.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 20 points to lead eight Trail Blazers in double figures and Portland routed the Oklahoma City Thunder 133-85 on Saturday night. Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons each added 16 points for the Blazers, who sent their starters to the bench before Portland took a 104-59 lead into the final quarter. Kenrich Williams had 18 points for the short-handed Thunder, who have lost five of their last six games.

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Eric Barriere threw two of his three touchdowns to Tamolo Limu-Jones — including a 77-yarder in the third quarter — and Eastern Washington never trailed in its 32-22 win over UC Davis in a matchup between two of the top teams in the FCS. Barriere was 30-of-41 passing for 392 yards and added 43 yards rushing on six carries. Limu-Jones finished with 10 receptions for 154 yards. Eastern Washington (4-1, 4-1 Big Sky Conference), ranked No. 9 in the STATS FCS poll, took a 16-0 lead on Limu-Jones’ 21-yard TD just before halftime. The 11th-ranked Aggies were outgained 563-397 in total offense.