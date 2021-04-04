Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

MOTHER ASSAULT-ARREST

Man charged with attacking, choking mother

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — The case of a man accused of choking his mother and threatening her with knives has been sent to district court. The 33-year-old Coeur d’Alene resident is charged with felony aggravated assault, attempted strangulation and mayhem. The charges stem from March 1, when police responded to a domestic disturbance at a Coeur d’Alene apartment complex. When police approached, the mother warned that the man was carrying weapons. He eventually dropped the knives and was handcuffed. The man’s mother told police her son attacked her, choked her, held knives up to her face and smashed her cellphone. He’s scheduled to appear in court again on April 29.

TOOL KILLS DRIVER

Tool crashes through windshield, killing driver on I-84

JEROME, Idaho (AP) — A tool that fell from a vehicle along Interstate 84 flew through the windshield of another vehicle along Interstate-84 on Friday night, killing the driver. Idaho State Police says 51-year-old Javier Negrete, a 45-year-old passenger and a child were driving east of Jerome in a construction zone when a ratchet from an unknown vehicle smashed into the windshield, hitting Negrete, who then drove off the right shoulder into the median. Negrete died at the scene. Everyone was wearing seatbelts. The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

FULL DAY KINDERGARTEN BILL

Idaho lawmakers introduce bill to fund all-day kindergarten

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers have introduced a bill that would fully fund all-day kindergarten programs in the state. The Idaho Press reported Friday that the state only funds half-day kindergarten programs. As a result, school districts must pool together money from their general funds and other sources to pay for a full-day kindergarten program. Some districts, such as Boise and West Ada, charge tuition to parents. Republican state Sen. Carl Crabtree and Republican state Rep. Judy Boyle introduced a bill on March 11 to fund full-day kindergarten at an annual cost of up to $42.1 million.

VETERANS HOME-SUPERINTENDENT

New leader chosen for Massachusetts veterans’ care facility

HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — A search committee has selected the administrator of the Idaho State Veterans Home to be the next superintendent of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in Massachusetts. Masslive.com reports that the selection of Rick Holloway on Thursday is subject to approval by Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration. The Holyoke facility last spring had one of the deadliest coronavirus outbreaks at a long-term care facility in the nation. Seventy-seven residents died. The superintendent was suspended, then resigned. Holyoke trustee Brig. Gen. Sean T. Collins says Holloway was clearly the best candidate for the job.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINE LAWSUIT

Idaho asks court to toss lawsuit challenging vaccine plans

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State officials want a federal judge to require an 87-year-old Idaho man to reveal whether he’s received the COVID-19 vaccine following his January lawsuit seeking to put those 65 and older at the front of the line. The state attorney general’s office said in documents filed Wednesday that the lawsuit should be thrown out on technical grounds. But if it’s not, state officials say, then Richard Byrd should be forced to reveal whether he’s been vaccinated, because that could make the case pointless. Byrd wasn’t eligible to get the vaccine when he filed the $75,000 lawsuit in January but became eligible on Feb. 1.

MURDER TRIAL-BOY DEATH

Prosecutors: Idaho boy was beaten and tortured before death

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Investigators and prosecutors have said in court that an Idaho boy was repeatedly beaten and tortured before his death in September. The accusations were made in court on Wednesday, where they said 9-year-old Emrik Osuna was abused by his biological father and another woman. Monique and Erik Osuna have been charged with first-degree murder in Emrik’s death. Erik Osuna has also been charged with felony counts of altering, concealing or destruction of evidence; inflicting bodily injury; and injury to a child. Detective Joseph Miller spoke with Monique Osuna and said she admitted to repeatedly beating the child.