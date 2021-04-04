Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

POLICE SHOOTING-MAN DEAD

Oregon police shoot, kill man they say trespassed into hotel

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon police on Saturday shot and killed a man they say was trespassing into a Corvallis hotel and trying to get into guests’ rooms. The Corvallis Police Department says a Days Inn hotel employee told dispatchers that the man was acting aggressively and trying to access rooms. Police say the man had a knife. They shot him some time after making contact with him. The man, a 32-year-old Philomath resident, died at the scene. The police did not detail the circumstances that led to the shooting. The officers involved have been put on administrative leave pending an investigation.

STRUCK BY TRAIN

Man struck and killed by train on tracks in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A person walking on the tracks in Eugene was struck and killed by a train. At 2:44 p.m. Friday, a man was reported to have been walking on the train tracks and was hit by an oncoming train near Chambers Street and Railroad Boulevard. The train had activated its horn and whistle, and applied emergency breaks. The man appeared not to hear and he was struck. Eugene Police responded to investigate and the train line’s traffic was stopped to allow incidence response. The man, in his mid-50s, died and police withheld his name until his family is notified.

POLICE SHOOTING-SALEM

Salem police fatally shoot suicidal man who made threats

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Salem police shot and killed a man who reportedly was threatening to kill himself and threatened firefighters. Oregon State Police say the shooting happened at about 5:15 p.m. Friday on Ewald Avenue SE. Police said they were called on a report the man was suicidal and had injured himself. Firefighters had arrived before police and said the man threatened them with a gun. When officers arrived, they said the man was still armed and confronted officers. At that point, an officer shot him. Police said attempts to save the man were unsuccessful. No one else was injured. Two Salem police officers have been placed on leave.

OREGON

Oregon officials warn of fourth COVID-19 surge

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As vaccine administration continues to ramp up in Oregon, health officials say they are concerned about the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state and variants of the virus. During the past two weeks, Oregon’s COVID-19 case count rates have been rising. Based on the Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 report that was released Wednesday, during the week of March 22 coronavirus cases increased by 28% from the previous week. Health officials say that if more contagious variants take hold in Oregon, the COVID-19 transmission rate in the state could increase by 20% during April.

HATE CRIME CHARGE

Man accused of racist slur, trying to hit person with SUV

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland man has been charged with a hate crime after authorities say he yelled a racist slur and tried to hit a person with his SUV in Gresham. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Trevor Hertz was charged with a bias crime, attempted assault, reckless driving and unlawful use of a weapon in a Monday night incident. A woman and man told investigators they were driving to their Gresham hotel when Hertz began following them closely. When the man pulled over to let him pass, authorities say Hertz yelled a racist slur and later drove at the man. Court document say Hertz told officers he was “unsure” if he’d been driving in the area of the incident.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINE ALLOCATION

Oregon health officials decry uneven COVID-19 vaccine supply

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s top public health official says the governor needs to “start raising a ruckus” over what he sees as an unfair supply of the COVID-19 vaccine sent to Oregon by the federal government compared to other states. Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen said in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown that if Oregon received the same amount of vaccine doses per capita as California, Oregon could have vaccinated an additional 150,000 residents by now. He says if Oregon got as much vaccine as Kansas, that number rises to 227,000 additional Oregonians vaccinated. Oregon ranks 39th in doses administered.

GOVERNORS-STATE AND LOCAL TAXES

7 governors call on Biden to lift $10K cap on tax deductions

Seven Democratic governors are calling on President Joe Biden to lift the $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions that was a part of former President Donald Trump’s massive 2017 tax law. In a letter sent the Democratic president Friday, they argued that Democratic-run states and their taxpayers were disproportionately targeted. The letter comes a little more than a week after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen agreed to work with Congress on a way to remedy the “inequities” the cap has caused. The governors of Connecticut, New Jersey, California, Hawaii, Illinois, New York and Oregon sent the letter.

OREGON PARKS-ACCESSIBILITY

Oregon State Parks announces plan for greater accessibility

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has announced an ambitious effort to make Oregon’s parks more accessible to visitors with disabilities. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the department outlined a finalized plan to make state parks more accessible by removing barriers that have made enjoying a park difficult or impossible for many visitors. Officials found barriers to access at nearly every part of the park experience. The department says doors, parking lots and restrooms make up 52% of all barriers. The process to eliminate the barriers will begin in July and will continue for years to come.