Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

Amazon apologizes to congressman for bogus ‘peeing’ tweet

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is sorry for tweeting about peeing. The company, which sent a tweet to a Wisconsin congressman more than a week ago denying that its employees work so hard they have to urinate in empty water bottles, admitted in a late Friday blog post that it was wrong and vowed to improve working conditions for delivery drivers. The company went on to write that urinating in bottles is an industry-wide problem. To try and prove its point, it shared links to news articles about drivers for other delivery companies who urinate in bottles. Amazon said it is looking to fix the problem, but doesn’t know how yet.

Washington state doctors find carfentanyl in autopsies

SEATTLE (AP) — Doctors at a county medical examiner’s office in Washington state have discovered a synthetic opioid in their community that is 100 times stronger than fentanyl. KING-TV reported Friday that the doctors at the Whatcom County Medical Examiner’s office found the drug carfentanyl during autopsies on overdose victims. Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief Kevin Hester says a pinhead sized amount of the drug could be lethal. The area reported just four fentanyl-related overdoses in 2019. The number of overdoses jumped to 23 last year. There have been 11 overdoses in the first three months of 2021.

Man on scooter dies after colliding with car making U-turn

WEST SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) — A 61-year-old man driving a scooter died from injuries he sustained when he was struck by a car in West Seattle. Seattle police say the man was riding north on Beach Drive Southwest around 3:20 p.m. Friday when a motorist parked on the east side of the street pulled into traffic and attempted a U-turn. The man on the scooter tried to avoid the car but the two vehicles collided. People nearby performed CPR on the man who was riding the scooter until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and took over, but he died at the scene.

Man shot in chest in North Seattle dies of injuries

SEATTLE (AP) — A 23-year-old man who was shot in the chest in North Seattle in early March died this week from multiple organ system failure caused by his gunshot wound. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as James Favors and ruled his death a homicide. Favors was shot around 5:30 a.m. March 2 on Midvale Avenue North. Seattle police who responded to a report of gunfire found the 23-year-old at the scene and provided medical aid until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and took the man to Harborview Medical Center.

3rd suspect in Seattle woman’s death arrested in Utah

WEST JORDAN, Utah (AP) — A man was arrested in West Jordan, Utah in connection with the murder of a Seattle woman who was recently found dead in Texas. Marisela Botello Valadez went missing in October 2020. The 23-year-old from Seattle was visiting a friend in the Dallas and one night, she went to a nightclub and hasn’t been seen since. On March 24, her body was found about 20 miles southeast of Dallas. One suspect, Nina Marano, was arrested the next day, and Lisa Dykes was arrested earlier this week. A third suspect, Charles Anthony Beltran, was arrested Friday in West Jordan after investigators said they received intelligence that he was in Utah.

Activists want change to debt-based license suspension bill

SEATTLE (AP) — Lawmakers in Washington state are moving ahead with a bill that aims to end the suspension of driver’s licenses for failure to pay traffic tickets — despite opposition from some of the activists who pushed for the change in the first place. The American Civil Liberties Union of Washington and other groups say it’s important to stop suspending people’s licenses for so-called “driving while poor,” but that an amendment added just before the measure passed the Senate creates a problematic loophole. The sponsor of the bill, Democratic Sen. Jesse Salomon of Shoreline, concedes he doesn’t like the amendment, but he argues the measure would still reinstate the licenses of 64,000 people who currently have suspended licenses and block future suspensions.

Piece of SpaceX rocket debris lands at Washington state farm

EPHRATA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a piece of burning rocket debris seen streaking across the Pacific Northwest sky last week crashed on a farm in eastern Washington state. The Tri-City Herald reports that a farmer discovered a nearly intact piece of the rocket in a field. A Grant County sheriff’s spokesman says no one was hurt when the roughly 5-foot composite-overwrapped pressure vessel hit the ground and left a dent. Foreman says SpaceX officials confirmed it was part of the rocket and have since picked it up.

Coroner identifies 2 killed in central Washington house fire

UNION GAP, Wash. (AP) — The two people killed in a house fire early Sunday in central Washington have been identified. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said 66-year-old Roger Harrington and 32-year-old Tyler Aalbu of Union Gap were identified through DNA and dental records. Curtice says both men died of smoke inhalation. Union Gap police say the men’s deaths are being investigated as homicides. Investigators determined that the house was deliberately set on fire. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Union Gap police.

University of California victim of nationwide hack attack

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The University of California is warning students and staff that a ransomware group might have stolen and published their personal data and that of hundreds of other schools, government agencies and companies nationwide. The school this week said a cybersecurity attack targeted a vulnerability in a third-party vendor that is used to securely transfer files. The university system on Friday said the cyberattack affected about 300 organizations. They have included Stanford University’s School of Medicine, Yeshiva University in New York City, university systems in Miami, Maryland and Colorado, and a Washington state agency.

First Native American poet laureate appointed in WA

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A member of the Lummi Nation and a Bellingham writer has become the first Native American poet to serve as Washington state’s poet laureate. The Bellingham Herald reports Gov. Jay Inslee appointed Rena Priest to be the state’s sixth poet laureate. The Washington State Arts Commission and Humanities Washington made the announcement Thursday. Her two-year term begins April 15. Priest said she was “excited and honored” by the appointment. One of her main goals as poet laureate will be to celebrate poetry in tribal communities in the state. Priest succeeds Claudia Castro Luna, the current poet laureate and a Seattle resident.