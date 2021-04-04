WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Daily Game

1-0-2

(one, zero, two)

Hit 5

11-31-33-34-39

(eleven, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

Keno

05-08-09-12-13-14-17-27-30-32-44-48-49-53-54-57-58-63-71-72

(five, eight, nine, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-two, forty-four, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-three, seventy-one, seventy-two)

Match 4

05-07-09-23

(five, seven, nine, twenty-three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $184 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $43 million