Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — A 26-year-old Grants Pass man has been booked on charges of murder, corpse abuse and other offenses in the deaths of two men whose bodies were found in a burned car in southwest Oregon. The suspect was apprehended during a traffic stop in Cave Junction on Thursday and booked into the Josephine County Jail. Booking records did not specify a date for the defendant’s first court appearance. The bodies of 24-year-old Daniel T. Hill and 26-year-old Paul M. Folk, both of Josephine County, were found March 24 in a remote, on a rough logging road south south of Lake Selmac.

SILVERTON, Ore. (AP) — A 72-year-old Oregon man faces charges including attempted murder for the alleged shooting of his son. Authorities say the shooting occurred Friday night in a rural area near the town of Silverton in central Oregon. Hospital officials notified police of a patient with multiple gunshot wounds. The injuries were not considered life-threatening. KOIN-TV reports that police went to a property near Silverton where they met the victim’s father, who surrendered peacefully. He was booked on second degree murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. A court appearance was scheduled for Monday at the Marion County court annex.

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state authorities have arrested a teenage boy on an assault charge after video emerged of an attack on an Asian couple and police began investigating it as a potential hate crime. Tacoma Police spokeswoman Wendy Haddow said Sunday it will be up to prosecutors whether to pursue hate crime charges against the suspect, who was 14 at the time of the alleged attack. The victim, a 56-year-old man of Korean descent, suffered a broken rib when he was punched by an assailant while walking with his wife in Tacoma in November. Video of the alleged attack emerged last week.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon police on Saturday shot and killed a man they say was trespassing into a Corvallis hotel and trying to get into guests’ rooms. The Corvallis Police Department says a Days Inn hotel employee told dispatchers that the man was acting aggressively and trying to access rooms. Police say the man had a knife. They shot him some time after making contact with him. The man, a 32-year-old Philomath resident, died at the scene. The police did not detail the circumstances that led to the shooting. The officers involved have been put on administrative leave pending an investigation.