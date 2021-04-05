Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police have identified Cecilia Hao of Vancouver as the second driver who was killed in early March in what investigators believe was a head-on collision on the Glenn Jackson Bridge. The other driver was identified as Morise Messiah Smith, a 21-year-old man also from Vancouver. Portland police responded to the crash on the bridge, which crosses the Columbia River between Oregon and Washington, at about 1:11 a.m. on March 8. They found a Toyota RAV4 on fire and a Chrysler 300 against the eastern concrete barrier. Police say they collided head-on and both drivers died at the scene.

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A Snohomish County jury is to decide if Simeon Berkley acted out of road rage or self-defense in a 2019 shooting that left an Everett man dead. Berkley was driving a Honda Accord around 7 p.m. that night when a Lincoln Navigator rear-ended him. Berkley got out of his car and walked over to the Navigator while the other driver, Steven Whitemarsh remained in the front seat. Witnesses say the men had a conversation and then Berkley shot Whitemarsh in the face. Berkley’s attorney argued last week that the case is about self-defense.

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state authorities have arrested a teenage boy on an assault charge after video emerged of an attack on an Asian couple and police began investigating it as a potential hate crime. Tacoma Police spokeswoman Wendy Haddow said Sunday it will be up to prosecutors whether to pursue hate crime charges against the suspect, who was 14 at the time of the alleged attack. The victim, a 56-year-old man of Korean descent, suffered a broken rib when he was punched by an assailant while walking with his wife in Tacoma in November. Video of the alleged attack emerged last week.

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is sorry for tweeting about peeing. The company, which sent a tweet to a Wisconsin congressman more than a week ago denying that its employees work so hard they have to urinate in empty water bottles, admitted in a late Friday blog post that it was wrong and vowed to improve working conditions for delivery drivers. The company went on to write that urinating in bottles is an industry-wide problem. To try and prove its point, it shared links to news articles about drivers for other delivery companies who urinate in bottles. Amazon said it is looking to fix the problem, but doesn’t know how yet.