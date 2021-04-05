Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Now comes the hard part for Gonzaga. Less than 16 hours after walking off the floor with one of the most scintillating wins in the game’s history, the barely-still-undefeated Bulldogs returned to the practice court to get ready for the national championship game. Their opponent, Baylor, is rested, ready and waiting for a challenge. The meeting Monday is one most hoops fans have waited for all year. It’s a matchup between two teams who have been on a collision course since the bracket came out. No need for extra motivation here. But how do the Zags move on after that? Jalen Suggs’ shot from just inside of halfcourt beat UCLA at the buzzer Saturday night and was still the talk of basketball a day later.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA Tournament has been dominated by the East, mixed with the occasional championship foray by a school from the Midwest. Teams from the West are usually left on the outside when the bracket gets down to the Final Four. The West is the best this season. On the men’s side, Gonzaga will play for a national championship. UCLA made a run to the Final Four. Five western teams made it to at least the Sweet 16 and seven of the Elite Eight were from west of the Mississippi. The women will have an all-West finale, Stanford and Arizona taking their Pac-12 rivalry to the game’s biggest stage in the first title game between two teams west of the Mississippi since 1986.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gonzaga has given fans the NCAA championship game they wanted with a shot for the ages. Jalen Suggs banked in a shot from near midcourt at the buzzer, giving the heavily favored Zags a 93-90 overtime victory against upstart UCLA. Gonzaga, the No. 1 overall seed, will play second-seeded Baylor for the title Monday night. Those teams were 1-2 in The Associated Press Top 25 most of the season. The Bears manhandled Houston 78-59 in the other national semifinal.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Baylor opened the Final Four with a blowout, beating Houston 78-59. Gonzaga then beat UCLA 93-90 in overtime on one of the greatest shots in NCAA Tournament history. The Bears made a mockery of the first semifinal of the night, with five players in double figures and 11 3-pointers. Their defense stole the show, shutting down the Cougars while building a 25-point halftime lead. Baylor will face Gonzaga on Monday night after Jalen Suggs took one dribble after crossing half court and buried a 3 to give the Zags a shot at becoming the first undefeated team since Indiana in 1976.