Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Monday, Apr. 05.

——————–

Monday, Apr. 05 3:00 PM Idaho State Board of Education special Board meeting (virtual)

Weblinks: http://www.boardofed.idaho.gov/, https://twitter.com/IdSBOE

Contacts: Mike Keckler, Idaho State Board of Education, Mike.Keckler@osbe.idaho.gov, 1 208 332 1591

The hour-long virtual event will be carried via livestream on the State Board of Education’s Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/idsboe/ The public can also listen to the meeting by calling 1-877-820-7831; Passcode: 7483005

——————–

Monday, Apr. 05 Easter Monday

——————–

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 06 8:00 AM Meridian Mayor Robert Simison hosts ‘Coffee with the Mayor’

Location: 1334 E Bird Dog Dr, 1334 E Bird Dog Dr, Meridian, ID

Weblinks: http://www.meridiancity.org/main.aspx

Contacts: Shandy Lam , City of Meridian, slam@meridiancity.org, 1 208 489 0538

https://meridiancity.org/mayor/specialevents/coffee

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 06 2:00 PM Catastrophic Health Care Cost Program Board of Directors Meeting (virtual)

Weblinks: http://www.idcounties.org/

Contacts: Mindy Linn, Idaho Association of Counties, mlinn@idcounties.org , 1 208 345 9126

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84725913495

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 06 6:00 PM Idaho Public Television hosts discussion on child abuse awareness and prevention (virtual) – Idaho Public Television in partnership with the Idaho Resilience Project and Optum Idaho hosts discussion on child abuse awareness and prevention in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month. The event includes a presentation of the documentary ‘Resilient Idaho: Hope Lives Here’, followed by a live discussion featuring Idaho Children’s Trust Fund Executive Director Roger Sherman and Eastern Idaho Public Health program manager Holly Whitworth

Weblinks: http://idahoptv.org, https://twitter.com/idahoptv

Contacts: Greg Likins , Idaho Public Television, Greg.Likins@idahoptv.org

Register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9IqnVS8lSFasovxstUub7Q