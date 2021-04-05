Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BIG AG-ANTITRUST LAWSUIT

BOISE — A group of farmers have filed an antitrust case against several big agricultural companies, contending the companies worked together to ban e-commerce sales in order to keep prices artificially high. The farmers are seeking class-action status and they want a judge to force the companies to give up “unlawful profits” and pay compensation to those impacted by the high prices. By Rebecca Boone. Upcoming: 550 words by 5 p.m.

IDAHO LEGISLATURE RESTART

BOISE — A huge income tax cut and rebate, legislation to limit the governor’s authority during emergencies, and a proposed constitutional amendment allowing lawmakers to call themselves back into session all remain on the Legislature’s to-do list when it reconvenes Tuesday. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 794 words.