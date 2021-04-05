Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

YELLOWSTONE BISON

After fewer bison left Yellowstone, population set to grow

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Fewer bison migrated out of Yellowstone National Park this winter than in years past, leading officials to drop plans to capture and remove some of the animals as part of a population control program. About 170 bison were shot after leaving the park by hunters, down from more than 200 last year, The Billings Gazette reports. About 260 of the burly animals were shipped to slaughter last year. Park officials have tried to avoid such slaughters by relocating some bison to Native American tribes. But the program has had only limited success.

ASIAN MAN ATTACKED

Teen arrested in attack investigated as potential hate crime

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state authorities have arrested a teenage boy on an assault charge after video emerged of an attack on an Asian couple and police began investigating it as a potential hate crime. Tacoma Police spokeswoman Wendy Haddow said Sunday it will be up to prosecutors whether to pursue hate crime charges against the suspect, who was 14 at the time of the alleged attack. The victim, a 56-year-old man of Korean descent, suffered a broken rib when he was punched by an assailant while walking with his wife in Tacoma in November. Video of the alleged attack emerged last week.

MOTHER ASSAULT-ARREST

Man charged with attacking, choking mother

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — The case of a man accused of choking his mother and threatening her with knives has been sent to district court. The 33-year-old Coeur d’Alene resident is charged with felony aggravated assault, attempted strangulation and mayhem. The charges stem from March 1, when police responded to a domestic disturbance at a Coeur d’Alene apartment complex. When police approached, the mother warned that the man was carrying weapons. He eventually dropped the knives and was handcuffed. The man’s mother told police her son attacked her, choked her, held knives up to her face and smashed her cellphone. He’s scheduled to appear in court again on April 29.

TOOL KILLS DRIVER

Tool crashes through windshield, killing driver on I-84

JEROME, Idaho (AP) — A tool that fell from a vehicle along Interstate 84 flew through the windshield of another vehicle along Interstate-84 on Friday night, killing the driver. Idaho State Police says 51-year-old Javier Negrete, a 45-year-old passenger and a child were driving east of Jerome in a construction zone when a ratchet from an unknown vehicle smashed into the windshield, hitting Negrete, who then drove off the right shoulder into the median. Negrete died at the scene. Everyone was wearing seatbelts. The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

FULL DAY KINDERGARTEN BILL

Idaho lawmakers introduce bill to fund all-day kindergarten

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers have introduced a bill that would fully fund all-day kindergarten programs in the state. The Idaho Press reported Friday that the state only funds half-day kindergarten programs. As a result, school districts must pool together money from their general funds and other sources to pay for a full-day kindergarten program. Some districts, such as Boise and West Ada, charge tuition to parents. Republican state Sen. Carl Crabtree and Republican state Rep. Judy Boyle introduced a bill on March 11 to fund full-day kindergarten at an annual cost of up to $42.1 million.

VETERANS HOME-SUPERINTENDENT

New leader chosen for Massachusetts veterans’ care facility

HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — A search committee has selected the administrator of the Idaho State Veterans Home to be the next superintendent of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in Massachusetts. Masslive.com reports that the selection of Rick Holloway on Thursday is subject to approval by Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration. The Holyoke facility last spring had one of the deadliest coronavirus outbreaks at a long-term care facility in the nation. Seventy-seven residents died. The superintendent was suspended, then resigned. Holyoke trustee Brig. Gen. Sean T. Collins says Holloway was clearly the best candidate for the job.