Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CAR FIRE-MURDER CHARGES

Police release names of 2 found dead in burned car

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — A 26-year-old Grants Pass man has been booked on charges of murder, corpse abuse and other offenses in the deaths of two men whose bodies were found in a burned car in southwest Oregon. The suspect was apprehended during a traffic stop in Cave Junction on Thursday and booked into the Josephine County Jail. Booking records did not specify a date for the defendant’s first court appearance. The bodies of 24-year-old Daniel T. Hill and 26-year-old Paul M. Folk, both of Josephine County, were found March 24 in a remote, on a rough logging road south south of Lake Selmac.

MAN SHOT-FATHER ARRESTED

Oregon man faces attempted murder charge in son’s shooting

SILVERTON, Ore. (AP) — A 72-year-old Oregon man faces charges including attempted murder for the alleged shooting of his son. Authorities say the shooting occurred Friday night in a rural area near the town of Silverton in central Oregon. Hospital officials notified police of a patient with multiple gunshot wounds. The injuries were not considered life-threatening. KOIN-TV reports that police went to a property near Silverton where they met the victim’s father, who surrendered peacefully. He was booked on second degree murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. A court appearance was scheduled for Monday at the Marion County court annex.

ASIAN MAN ATTACKED

Teen arrested in attack investigated as potential hate crime

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state authorities have arrested a teenage boy on an assault charge after video emerged of an attack on an Asian couple and police began investigating it as a potential hate crime. Tacoma Police spokeswoman Wendy Haddow said Sunday it will be up to prosecutors whether to pursue hate crime charges against the suspect, who was 14 at the time of the alleged attack. The victim, a 56-year-old man of Korean descent, suffered a broken rib when he was punched by an assailant while walking with his wife in Tacoma in November. Video of the alleged attack emerged last week.

POLICE SHOOTING-MAN DEAD

Oregon police shoot, kill man they say trespassed into hotel

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon police on Saturday shot and killed a man they say was trespassing into a Corvallis hotel and trying to get into guests’ rooms. The Corvallis Police Department says a Days Inn hotel employee told dispatchers that the man was acting aggressively and trying to access rooms. Police say the man had a knife. They shot him some time after making contact with him. The man, a 32-year-old Philomath resident, died at the scene. The police did not detail the circumstances that led to the shooting. The officers involved have been put on administrative leave pending an investigation.

STRUCK BY TRAIN

Man struck and killed by train on tracks in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A person walking on the tracks in Eugene was struck and killed by a train. At 2:44 p.m. Friday, a man was reported to have been walking on the train tracks and was hit by an oncoming train near Chambers Street and Railroad Boulevard. The train had activated its horn and whistle, and applied emergency breaks. The man appeared not to hear and he was struck. Eugene Police responded to investigate and the train line’s traffic was stopped to allow incidence response. The man, in his mid-50s, died and police withheld his name until his family is notified.

POLICE SHOOTING-SALEM

Salem police fatally shoot suicidal man who made threats

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Salem police shot and killed a man who reportedly was threatening to kill himself and threatened firefighters. Oregon State Police say the shooting happened at about 5:15 p.m. Friday on Ewald Avenue SE. Police said they were called on a report the man was suicidal and had injured himself. Firefighters had arrived before police and said the man threatened them with a gun. When officers arrived, they said the man was still armed and confronted officers. At that point, an officer shot him. Police said attempts to save the man were unsuccessful. No one else was injured. Two Salem police officers have been placed on leave.

OREGON

Oregon officials warn of fourth COVID-19 surge

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As vaccine administration continues to ramp up in Oregon, health officials say they are concerned about the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state and variants of the virus. During the past two weeks, Oregon’s COVID-19 case count rates have been rising. Based on the Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 report that was released Wednesday, during the week of March 22 coronavirus cases increased by 28% from the previous week. Health officials say that if more contagious variants take hold in Oregon, the COVID-19 transmission rate in the state could increase by 20% during April.

HATE CRIME CHARGE

Man accused of racist slur, trying to hit person with SUV

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland man has been charged with a hate crime after authorities say he yelled a racist slur and tried to hit a person with his SUV in Gresham. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Trevor Hertz was charged with a bias crime, attempted assault, reckless driving and unlawful use of a weapon in a Monday night incident. A woman and man told investigators they were driving to their Gresham hotel when Hertz began following them closely. When the man pulled over to let him pass, authorities say Hertz yelled a racist slur and later drove at the man. Court document say Hertz told officers he was “unsure” if he’d been driving in the area of the incident.