Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

FATAL CRASH-BRIDGE

Vancouver residents identified in fatal bridge crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police have identified Cecilia Hao of Vancouver as the second driver who was killed in early March in what investigators believe was a head-on collision on the Glenn Jackson Bridge. The other driver was identified as Morise Messiah Smith, a 21-year-old man also from Vancouver. Portland police responded to the crash on the bridge, which crosses the Columbia River between Oregon and Washington, at about 1:11 a.m. on March 8. They found a Toyota RAV4 on fire and a Chrysler 300 against the eastern concrete barrier. Police say they collided head-on and both drivers died at the scene.

ROAD RAGE-TRIAL

Jury to decide if road rage led to shooting death

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A Snohomish County jury is to decide if Simeon Berkley acted out of road rage or self-defense in a 2019 shooting that left an Everett man dead. Berkley was driving a Honda Accord around 7 p.m. that night when a Lincoln Navigator rear-ended him. Berkley got out of his car and walked over to the Navigator while the other driver, Steven Whitemarsh remained in the front seat. Witnesses say the men had a conversation and then Berkley shot Whitemarsh in the face. Berkley’s attorney argued last week that the case is about self-defense.

ASIAN MAN ATTACKED

Teen arrested in attack investigated as potential hate crime

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state authorities have arrested a teenage boy on an assault charge after video emerged of an attack on an Asian couple and police began investigating it as a potential hate crime. Tacoma Police spokeswoman Wendy Haddow said Sunday it will be up to prosecutors whether to pursue hate crime charges against the suspect, who was 14 at the time of the alleged attack. The victim, a 56-year-old man of Korean descent, suffered a broken rib when he was punched by an assailant while walking with his wife in Tacoma in November. Video of the alleged attack emerged last week.

AP-US-AMAZON-URINE-TWEET

Amazon apologizes to congressman for bogus ‘peeing’ tweet

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is sorry for tweeting about peeing. The company, which sent a tweet to a Wisconsin congressman more than a week ago denying that its employees work so hard they have to urinate in empty water bottles, admitted in a late Friday blog post that it was wrong and vowed to improve working conditions for delivery drivers. The company went on to write that urinating in bottles is an industry-wide problem. To try and prove its point, it shared links to news articles about drivers for other delivery companies who urinate in bottles. Amazon said it is looking to fix the problem, but doesn’t know how yet.

CARFENTANYL OVERDOSE

Washington state doctors find carfentanyl in autopsies

SEATTLE (AP) — Doctors at a county medical examiner’s office in Washington state have discovered a synthetic opioid in their community that is 100 times stronger than fentanyl. KING-TV reported Friday that the doctors at the Whatcom County Medical Examiner’s office found the drug carfentanyl during autopsies on overdose victims. Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief Kevin Hester says a pinhead sized amount of the drug could be lethal. The area reported just four fentanyl-related overdoses in 2019. The number of overdoses jumped to 23 last year. There have been 11 overdoses in the first three months of 2021.

CAR HITS SCOOTER-FATAL

Man on scooter dies after colliding with car making U-turn

WEST SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) — A 61-year-old man driving a scooter died from injuries he sustained when he was struck by a car in West Seattle. Seattle police say the man was riding north on Beach Drive Southwest around 3:20 p.m. Friday when a motorist parked on the east side of the street pulled into traffic and attempted a U-turn. The man on the scooter tried to avoid the car but the two vehicles collided. People nearby performed CPR on the man who was riding the scooter until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and took over, but he died at the scene.

FATAL SHOOTING-SEATTLE

Man shot in chest in North Seattle dies of injuries

SEATTLE (AP) — A 23-year-old man who was shot in the chest in North Seattle in early March died this week from multiple organ system failure caused by his gunshot wound. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as James Favors and ruled his death a homicide. Favors was shot around 5:30 a.m. March 2 on Midvale Avenue North. Seattle police who responded to a report of gunfire found the 23-year-old at the scene and provided medical aid until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and took the man to Harborview Medical Center.

MISSING WOMAN-ARREST

3rd suspect in Seattle woman’s death arrested in Utah

WEST JORDAN, Utah (AP) — A man was arrested in West Jordan, Utah in connection with the murder of a Seattle woman who was recently found dead in Texas. Marisela Botello Valadez went missing in October 2020. The 23-year-old from Seattle was visiting a friend in the Dallas and one night, she went to a nightclub and hasn’t been seen since. On March 24, her body was found about 20 miles southeast of Dallas. One suspect, Nina Marano, was arrested the next day, and Lisa Dykes was arrested earlier this week. A third suspect, Charles Anthony Beltran, was arrested Friday in West Jordan after investigators said they received intelligence that he was in Utah.

LEGISLATURE-LICENSE SUSPENSIONS

Activists want change to debt-based license suspension bill

SEATTLE (AP) — Lawmakers in Washington state are moving ahead with a bill that aims to end the suspension of driver’s licenses for failure to pay traffic tickets — despite opposition from some of the activists who pushed for the change in the first place. The American Civil Liberties Union of Washington and other groups say it’s important to stop suspending people’s licenses for so-called “driving while poor,” but that an amendment added just before the measure passed the Senate creates a problematic loophole. The sponsor of the bill, Democratic Sen. Jesse Salomon of Shoreline, concedes he doesn’t like the amendment, but he argues the measure would still reinstate the licenses of 64,000 people who currently have suspended licenses and block future suspensions.

ROCKET DEBRIS-FARM

Piece of SpaceX rocket debris lands at Washington state farm

EPHRATA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a piece of burning rocket debris seen streaking across the Pacific Northwest sky last week crashed on a farm in eastern Washington state. The Tri-City Herald reports that a farmer discovered a nearly intact piece of the rocket in a field. A Grant County sheriff’s spokesman says no one was hurt when the roughly 5-foot composite-overwrapped pressure vessel hit the ground and left a dent. Foreman says SpaceX officials confirmed it was part of the rocket and have since picked it up.