Oregon Daybook

AP - Oregon-Northwest

——————–

Monday, Apr. 05 11:30 AM Dem Reps. Peter DeFazio, Chuy Garcia and Marie Newman discuss transportation and infrastructure priorities (virtual) – Democratic Reps. Peter DeFazio, Chuy Garcia and Marie Newman hold virtual press availability with Chicagoland area transit areas to highlight local transportation and infrastructure priorities in the Midwest region as Congress pushes forward with passing President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan in the coming months. Speakers include Illinois Deputy Governor Christian Mitchell, Metra CEO Jim Derwinski, CTA President Dorval Carter, Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) Commissioner Gia Biagi, and Illinois AFL-CIO President Tim Drea

Weblinks: https://newman.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepMarieNewman

Contacts: Pat Mullane, Pat.Mullane@mail.house.gov

https://ushr.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_Ljl-DYUgRf6dRjvJjMHClg

——————–

Monday, Apr. 05 1:15 PM Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff visits Eugege, OR – Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff travels to Eugene, OR, where he tours a coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination site with Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Democratic Rep. Peter DeFazio, and meets clinic and county health leadership and community partners who are working to get vaccinations to underserved communities (1:15 PM PDT), and convenes a listening session with legal aid attorneys, advocates and impacted clients to discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated challenges facing families and communities, highlighting how the American Rescue Plan ‘provides direct relief to people’ and discuss how the American Jobs plan can ‘continue to build on that progress’, with Rep. DeFazio and Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis (2:15 PM PDT)

Location: Eugene, OR

Weblinks: https://www.whitehouse.gov/people/mike-pence/, https://twitter.com/SecondGentleman

Contacts: Vice President press, 1 202 456 0373

Covered by a local pool

——————–

Monday, Apr. 05 3:30 PM Senate Dems unveil framework to overhaul international taxation – Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden and fellow Democratic Sens. Sherrod Brown and Mark Warner unveil framework to overhaul international taxation, via press call

Weblinks: http://wyden.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/RonWyden

Contacts: Ashley Schapitl, Sen. Ron Wyden , ashley_schapitl@finance.senate.gov, 1 202 224 4515

Call-in information provided upon request to Mariah_Wildgen@wyden.senate.gov

——————–

Monday, Apr. 05 Easter Monday