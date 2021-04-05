Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Oregon. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Portland bureau at 503-228-2169. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Want to know more about the AP’s coverage plans for the week? Sign up for our Monday and Friday lookahead newsletters.

Oregon at 4:05 p.m.

RACIAL INJUSTICE MISCONDUCT INTERVENTION

SALEM, Ore. — When a police officer knelt on the neck of George Floyd in Minneapolis, other officers at the scene didn’t intervene, even while Floyd said he couldn’t breathe and stopped moving. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 660 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

TIM DAHLBERG PINGPONG DIPLOMACY

They were an unlikely group of trailblazing diplomats, including the 15-year-old who knew only that China was a big country filled with communists — and really good pingpong players. SENT: 1040 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

EX-POLICE UNION HEAD RESIGNATION: Ex-Portland police union head resigns from retirement board.

OREGON TECH STRIKE VOTE: Oregon Tech faculty union votes to authorize strike

FREEWAY LAWSUIT: Group sues over Interstate 5 expansion in Portland.

FATAL CRASH BRIDGE: Vancouver residents identified in fatal bridge crash.

The AP-Portland, Ore.