Washington Daybook

Monday, Apr. 05 Easter Monday

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Apr. 06 12:45 PM Puget Sound Partnership Leadership Council holds meeting to decide on target-setting strategy

Weblinks: http://www.psp.wa.gov/, https://twitter.com/PSPartnership

Contacts: Kevin Hyde, Puget Sound Partnership, kevin.hyde@psp.wa.gov, 1 360 819 3045

Join the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/91543049591?pwd=blJFbHJJR2lwaTZIc0h0YVo5RUwwUT09 Meeting ID: 915 4304 9591, Password: 210179. Dial from any phone: 1-253-215-8782. Full Zoom instructions are included in the meeting agenda, which is available here: https://pspwa.box.com/s/i2w0chldvpbvm4fwkbc5hbayp0pm2824

Tuesday, Apr. 06 – Thursday, Apr. 08 Northwest Climate Conference (virtual) – Northwest Climate Conference, themed ‘Working Together to Build a Resilient Northwest’. Hosted by University of Washington’s Climate Impacts Group and held virtually

Weblinks: https://www.nwclimateconference.org/, https://twitter.com/CIG_UW, #nwclimate2021

Contacts: Jason Vogel, Conference Chair, jmvogel@uw.edu

Tuesday, Apr. 06 Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff travels to Yakima, WA

Location: Yakima, WA

Weblinks: https://www.whitehouse.gov/people/mike-pence/, https://twitter.com/SecondGentleman

Contacts: Vice President press, 1 202 456 0373

Pooled press

Wednesday, Apr. 07 2:00 PM Atlantic Council discussion with Washington Gov. Inslee on climate strategy (virtual) – ‘Leading from the front: Washington State as the next U.S. climate champion’ Atlantic Council online discussion, with Washington Governor Jay Inslee discussing his state’s push to become the next U.S. climate frontrunner. Other speakers include Washington state Sen. Reuven Carlyle, Microsoft Energy & Renewables General Manager Brian Janous, Northwest Energy Efficiency Council Executive Director Kerry Meade, and Seattle City Light General Manager and CEO Debra Smith

Weblinks: http://www.atlanticcouncil.org/, https://twitter.com/AtlanticCouncil

Contacts: Atlantic Council press, press@atlanticcouncil.org, 1 202 778 4993

Wednesday, Apr. 07 Washington State Library Giving Day

Weblinks: http://librarygivingday.org/, https://twitter.com/WAStateLib, #LibraryGivingDay

Contacts: Kylee Zabel, Washington State Secretary of State, communications@sos.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4140