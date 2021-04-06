BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 2:50 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

SALEM, Ore. — All Oregon residents age 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 19, Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday morning. By Sara Cline. SENT: 310 words.

TAX HIKE NEW YORK

ALBANY, N.Y. — The highest-earning New Yorkers would face the nation’s steepest income tax rate under a budget lawmakers expected to vote on Tuesday. By Marina Villeneuve. SENT: 450 words.

CLIMATE CHANGE ERRATIC RAIN

BILLINGS, Mont. — Rainstorms grew more erratic and droughts much longer across most of the U.S. West over the past half-century as climate change warmed the planet, according to a sweeping government study released Tuesday that concludes the situation is worsening. By Matthew Brown. SENT: 550 words. With AP photos.

STUDENT DISTRICT LAWSUIT RULING

SEATTLE — A judge has ruled that a school district in Washington state violated federal disabilities law and ordered the district to pay more than $160,000 to a family who accused educators of failing their now-teenage son. SENT: 470 words.

OFFICER FIRING UPHELD

SEATTLE — The state Court of Appeals has upheld the termination of a former Seattle Police Officer who was fired for punching a handcuffed person seven years ago. SENT: 350 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK PRISONER VACCINES

This week, Florida expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines to all residents 16 and older. But across the state, more than 70,000 people still don’t have access to the vaccine. Those men and women are state prisoners. By Katie Park and Ariel Goodman of The Marshall Project and Kimberlee Kruesi of The Associated Press. SENT: 1080 words. With AP photos. A longer version of this story is available.

SPORTS

MMA ONE CHAMPIONSHIP TNT

LOS ANGELES — Demetrious Johnson and Eddie Alvarez moved to the One Championship mixed martial arts promotion over three years ago partially for the chance to test their skills against the rest of the world after winning championships in their native North America. By Greg Beacham. SENT: 760 words.

FBN LIONS FREE AGENCY: Lions sign CB Quinton Dunbar to bolster shaky secondary

IN BRIEF

KING COUNTY JAIL AUDIT: King County jails audit finds racial bias in discipline.

BUS SHOOTING CHARGES: Lake Stevens man charged with murder for fatal bus shooting.