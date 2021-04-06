Greenbrier: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) _ Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) on Tuesday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $9.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Oswego, Oregon-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents.

The maker of railroad freight car equipment posted revenue of $295.6 million in the period.

Greenbrier shares have increased 33% since the beginning of the year. The stock has nearly tripled in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GBX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GBX