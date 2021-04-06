Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — A judge has ruled a school district in Washington state violated federal disabilities law and ordered the district to pay more than $160,000 to a family who accused educators of failing their now-teenage son. The Seattle Times reported Monday that Judge Matthew D. Wacker ruled that the Issaquah School District violated a law that making it illegal for schools to refuse to educate because of student disabilities. The parents are withholding their son’s identity. The family’s lawyer Diane Wiscarson said the district must now pay costs associated with the new private school the student is enrolled in. The district declined to comment on the ruling.

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A Lake Stevens man who claimed self-defense when he fatally shot a passenger on a transit bus has been charged with second-degree murder. Everett police responded shortly after 10 p.m. on March 7 to reports of an assault on a bus. When they arrived, Gene Peterson was dead. Alejandro Meza told police he argued with Peterson because Peterson was using drugs on the bus. Meza says they fought and he saw Peterson reach for something so he shot him. A judge initially set Meza’s bail at $75,000. Deputy prosecutors want it increased to $500,000. Meza is set to be arraigned on April 12.

UNDATED (AP) — Vaccinating most Americans is plenty tough — and it’s worse if you’re in prison. Roughly half the country has opened up coronavirus vaccine eligibility beyond initial restrictions, vastly expanding the ability for most people to get a shot in the arm. But inside prisons, it’s a different story. Prisoners are not free to seek out vaccines and still on the whole lack access. Data collected by The Marshall Project and The Associated Press show fewer than 20% of state and federal prisoners have been vaccinated. In some states, prisoners and advocates have resorted to lawsuits to get access.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Legislature has approved a measure that would start the process to replace Washington’s Marcus Whitman statue in the National Statuary Hall Collection with one of the late Billy Frank Jr. Frank was a Nisqually tribal member who championed treaty rights and protecting the environment. The measure, which passed the House last month, cleared the Senate on a 44-5 vote. It now heads to Gov. Jay Inslee for his signature. The National Statuary Hall Collection features 100 statues, with each state contributing statues of two notable deceased residents. Washington’s honorees are Marcus Whitman and Mother Joseph.