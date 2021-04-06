Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The fresh-as-can-be Baylor Bears obliterated wobbly-legged Gonzaga’s march to perfection in an 86-70 runaway in the national title game. It brought this once-downtrodden program’s first national title back home to Waco, Texas. Jared Butler scored 22 points and MaCio Teague had 19 for the Bears, who were ranked second or third in the AP poll all year long — but never first, all because of Gonzaga. The Bulldogs finish the season at 31-1. Indiana’s 1975-76 squad remains the last team to run the table.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gonzaga’s pursuit of an perfect season ended with an out-of-synch showing in an 86-70 loss to Baylor in the NCAA championship game. The Bulldogs had a chance to become the first unbeaten national champion since Indiana in 1976. They never found the same seamless execution that had led them to a 31-0 record. Jalen Suggs followed his game-winning shot against UCLA in the national semifinals by getting in early foul trouble. Fellow All-Americans Corey Kispert and Drew Timme didn’t have big games. The Zags finished with a season-low 70 points.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Twenty teams have entered the NCAA Tournament unbeaten. Only seven won championships. On Monday night, after 5 1/2 months and 31 games as America’s top team, the Bulldogs headed home just the like other 13 without the trophy. Baylor’s perfect game upended Gonzaga’s perfect season. And the 86-70 decision extended the 1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers’ streak as Division I’s last unbeaten men’s champion another year.

UNDATED (AP) — If you looked at Baylor’s statistical profile, there were three factors in particular that stood out as elite — 3-point shooting, offensive rebounding and the ability to force turnovers. All of that was on display from the very beginning Monday night, and Gonzaga simply looked overwhelmed. Gonzaga actually shot 51% from the field while Baylor shot 45% — yet the Bears won by 16 in a game that was never all that close. Baylor finished with 67 field goal attempts to 49 for Gonzaga, which helped offset that disadvantage in shooting accuracy. The Bears got those extra opportunities by forcing turnovers and dominating the boards.