AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Tuesday, Apr. 06.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Boise bureau is reachable at 208-343-1894. Send daybook items to Idaho@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Idaho and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 06 8:00 AM Meridian Mayor Robert Simison hosts ‘Coffee with the Mayor’

Location: 1334 E Bird Dog Dr, 1334 E Bird Dog Dr, Meridian, ID

Weblinks: http://www.meridiancity.org/main.aspx

Contacts: Shandy Lam , City of Meridian, slam@meridiancity.org, 1 208 489 0538

https://meridiancity.org/mayor/specialevents/coffee

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Apr. 06 12:00 PM Boise State University hosts webinar on COVID-19 vaccines

Weblinks: https://www.boisestate.edu/, https://twitter.com/boisestatelive

Contacts: Boise State Communications, communications@boisestate.edu, 1 208 426 1000

Register: https://www.boisestate.edu/online/imaging-sciences-vaccine-webinar/

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 06 2:00 PM Catastrophic Health Care Cost Program Board of Directors Meeting (virtual)

Weblinks: http://www.idcounties.org/

Contacts: Mindy Linn, Idaho Association of Counties, mlinn@idcounties.org , 1 208 345 9126

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84725913495

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Apr. 06 2:30 PM Idaho Department of Health and Welfare holds COVID-19 vaccine media briefing (virtual) – Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) holds media briefing about the status of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine in Idaho, with DHW Director Dave Jeppesen, Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch, Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr Kathryn Turner, Idaho Immunization Program manager Sarah Leeds, Idaho state epidemiologist Dr Christine Hahn and Idaho Bureau of Laboratories Chief Dr Christopher Ball

Weblinks: http://www.healthandwelfare.idaho.gov/Home/tabid/55/Default.aspx, https://twitter.com/IDHW

Contacts: Niki Forbing-Orr, IDHW PIO, ForbingN@dhw.idaho.gov, 1 208 334 0668

Members of the working media who would like to participate should RSVP in email to Niki Forbing-Orr, Niki.Forbing-Orr@dhw.idaho.gov, before noon Tuesday. You will receive a link to attend the briefing as a panelist * The general public can join the briefing as attendees in listen/watch-only mode by selecting this link: https://idhw.webex.com/idhw/onstage/g.php?MTID=e44283c57618018e1e0c0db019541764c

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 06 6:00 PM Idaho Public Television hosts discussion on child abuse awareness and prevention (virtual) – Idaho Public Television in partnership with the Idaho Resilience Project and Optum Idaho hosts discussion on child abuse awareness and prevention in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month. The event includes a presentation of the documentary ‘Resilient Idaho: Hope Lives Here’, followed by a live discussion featuring Idaho Children’s Trust Fund Executive Director Roger Sherman and Eastern Idaho Public Health program manager Holly Whitworth

Weblinks: http://idahoptv.org, https://twitter.com/idahoptv

Contacts: Greg Likins , Idaho Public Television, Greg.Likins@idahoptv.org

Register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9IqnVS8lSFasovxstUub7Q

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 08 10:00 AM Idaho Governor Brad Little issues proclamation for Financial Literacy Awareness Month

Location: Idaho State Capitol Building, 700 W Jefferson St, Boise, ID

Weblinks: https://www.bradlittleforidaho.com/

Contacts: Marissa Morrison, Brad Little for Idaho , 1 208 221 5529

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 08 3:00 PM CRFB discussion on paying for infrastructure (virtual) – ‘Paying for Infrastructure’ Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget virtual event, with Information Technology and Innovation Foundation’s Robert Atkinson, Eno Center for Transportation’s Jeff Davis, Tax Law Center at NYU Law’s Chye-Ching Huang, and Brookings’ Adele Morris

Weblinks: http://crfb.org, https://twitter.com/BudgetHawks

Contacts: CRFB events, events@crfb.org

https://secure.everyaction.com/Wo6IdBeL2UutFuep8I2SmA2?emci=2cb452ac-e28b-eb11-85aa-00155d43c992&emdi=94e4b0b5-d78c-eb11-85aa-00155d43c992&ceid=74883