Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BIG AG-ANTITRUST LAWSUIT

Farmers file antitrust lawsuit against big ag companies

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A group of farmers has filed a federal antitrust case against several big agricultural companies, contending the companies worked together to ban e-commerce sales in order to keep prices for seeds, fertilizer and other chemicals artificially high. The farmers are seeking class-action status and they want a judge to force the companies to give up “unlawful profits” and pay compensation to those impacted by the high prices. The Idaho farming operations based in Rupert filed the lawsuit seeking class-action status last month. Similar lawsuits have been filed in other states. Odessa Hines, a spokesperson for defendant BASF Agricultural Solutions, says the allegations don’t indicate anything except a competitive market.

IDAHO LEGISLATURE RESTART

Idaho Legislature has big to-do list after COVID-19 break

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A huge income tax cut and rebate, legislation to limit the governor’s authority during emergencies, and a proposed constitutional amendment allowing lawmakers to call themselves back into session all remain on the Legislature’s to-do list when it reconvenes Tuesday. The House and Senate both recessed abruptly on March 19 after at least six of the 70 House members tested positive for COVID-19 within a week. Two senators previously contracted COVID-19 but have recovered and returned to the 35-member Senate. Lawmakers are also considering a law prohibiting governments from imposing mask mandates, and another banning abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

YELLOWSTONE BISON

After fewer bison left Yellowstone, population set to grow

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Fewer bison migrated out of Yellowstone National Park this winter than in years past, leading officials to drop plans to capture and remove some of the animals as part of a population control program. About 170 bison were shot after leaving the park by hunters, down from more than 200 last year, The Billings Gazette reports. About 260 of the burly animals were shipped to slaughter last year. Park officials have tried to avoid such slaughters by relocating some bison to Native American tribes. But the program has had only limited success.

ASIAN MAN ATTACKED

Teen arrested in attack investigated as potential hate crime

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state authorities have arrested a teenage boy on an assault charge after video emerged of an attack on an Asian couple and police began investigating it as a potential hate crime. Tacoma Police spokeswoman Wendy Haddow said Sunday it will be up to prosecutors whether to pursue hate crime charges against the suspect, who was 14 at the time of the alleged attack. The victim, a 56-year-old man of Korean descent, suffered a broken rib when he was punched by an assailant while walking with his wife in Tacoma in November. Video of the alleged attack emerged last week.

MOTHER ASSAULT-ARREST

Man charged with attacking, choking mother

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — The case of a man accused of choking his mother and threatening her with knives has been sent to district court. The 33-year-old Coeur d’Alene resident is charged with felony aggravated assault, attempted strangulation and mayhem. The charges stem from March 1, when police responded to a domestic disturbance at a Coeur d’Alene apartment complex. When police approached, the mother warned that the man was carrying weapons. He eventually dropped the knives and was handcuffed. The man’s mother told police her son attacked her, choked her, held knives up to her face and smashed her cellphone. He’s scheduled to appear in court again on April 29.

TOOL KILLS DRIVER

Tool crashes through windshield, killing driver on I-84

JEROME, Idaho (AP) — A tool that fell from a vehicle along Interstate 84 flew through the windshield of another vehicle along Interstate-84 on Friday night, killing the driver. Idaho State Police says 51-year-old Javier Negrete, a 45-year-old passenger and a child were driving east of Jerome in a construction zone when a ratchet from an unknown vehicle smashed into the windshield, hitting Negrete, who then drove off the right shoulder into the median. Negrete died at the scene. Everyone was wearing seatbelts. The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.