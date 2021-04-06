Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BUS SHOOTING-CHARGES

Lake Stevens man charged with murder for fatal bus shooting

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A Lake Stevens man who claimed self-defense when he fatally shot a passenger on a transit bus has been charged with second-degree murder. Everett police responded shortly after 10 p.m. on March 7 to reports of an assault on a bus. When they arrived, Gene Peterson was dead. Alejandro Meza told police he argued with Peterson because Peterson was using drugs on the bus. Meza says they fought and he saw Peterson reach for something so he shot him. A judge initially set Meza’s bail at $75,000. Deputy prosecutors want it increased to $500,000. Meza is set to be arraigned on April 12.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PRISONER VACCINES

As states expand vaccines, prisoners still lack access

Vaccinating most Americans is plenty tough — and it’s worse if you’re in prison. Roughly half the country has opened up coronavirus vaccine eligibility beyond initial restrictions, vastly expanding the ability for most people to get a shot in the arm. But inside prisons, it’s a different story. Prisoners are not free to seek out vaccines and still on the whole lack access. Data collected by The Marshall Project and The Associated Press show fewer than 20% of state and federal prisoners have been vaccinated. In some states, prisoners and advocates have resorted to lawsuits to get access.

LEGISLATURE-BILLY FRANK JR. STATUE

Legislature approves bill seeking Billy Frank Jr. statue

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Legislature has approved a measure that would start the process to replace Washington’s Marcus Whitman statue in the National Statuary Hall Collection with one of the late Billy Frank Jr. Frank was a Nisqually tribal member who championed treaty rights and protecting the environment. The measure, which passed the House last month, cleared the Senate on a 44-5 vote. It now heads to Gov. Jay Inslee for his signature. The National Statuary Hall Collection features 100 statues, with each state contributing statues of two notable deceased residents. Washington’s honorees are Marcus Whitman and Mother Joseph.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-MISCONDUCT-INTERVENTION

George Floyd death leads states to require cops to intervene

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — When a police officer knelt on the neck of George Floyd in Minneapolis, other officers at the scene didn’t intervene, even while he said he couldn’t breathe and then stopped moving. That lack of action, seen in videos being replayed in former Officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial, sparked nationwide protests against racial injustice. It has also led several states to compel police to intervene in misconduct. Since Floyd’s death, Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Nevada, and New Jersey have passed laws requiring police to intervene when they see a fellow officer engaged in misconduct. Oregon is considering strengthening its law, and efforts are underway in Maryland and Washington state.

AP-US-AMAZON-FIRED-WORKERS

Labor board says Amazon illegally fired outspoken workers

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Labor Relations Board has found that two outspoken Amazon workers were illegally fired last year. Both employees, Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa, worked at Amazon offices in Seattle and publicly criticized the company, pushing it to do more to reduce its impact on climate change and to better protect warehouse workers from the coronavirus. The NLRB confirmed Monday that it found merit in the case. In a statement, Amazon said it fired the employees for repeatedly violating internal policies, not because they talked publicly about working conditions or sustainability. The NRLB said if Amazon doesn’t settle the case a complaint will be filed. After that, a trial could start.

PROTESTS-FIREBOMBS-ARREST

Clues from unexploded firebomb lead to charges in Portland

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — During a Black Lives Matter protest on Sept. 21, a Portland police officer was sitting in a vehicle used to broadcast warnings and loud noise at protesters when he saw a burning object sailing through the air toward him. The officer found a Molotov cocktail that had not gone off. According to court records, that bottle produced key evidence that helped lead to charges against an Indiana man who authorities said had come to Portland for protests. A previously secret 28-count indictment charges Malik Muhammed with attempted aggravated murder and other crimes. Joshua Pond, listed on court documents as Muhammed’s attorney, said he had no comment.

SONGBIRDS SICKNESS

Officials: 6 sickened by Salmonella linked to songbirds

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — State health officials say six Washington residents have become ill in a multi-state outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium, believed to be linked to wild songbirds. The Washington state Department of Health said Monday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 19 cases of Salmonella in eight states. Washington state is currently reporting one case each in Clark, King, Lewis, Kitsap, Spokane and Thurston counties. Officials say three Washington cases have required hospitalization. Department of Health epidemiologist Beth Melius says people shouldn’t touch or hand-feed wild birds with their bare hands. Symptoms of Salmonella can include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain and can be fatal in severe cases.

FREEWAY LAWSUIT

Group sues over Interstate 5 expansion in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The group No More Freeways has filed a lawsuit against the Oregon Department of Transportation’s plan to add auxiliary lanes and shoulders to Interstate 5 by Portland’s Rose Quarter. The project was allowed to move forward without a full environmental impact statement and the group believes that’s a violation of federal environmental laws. The $800 million project is aimed at decreasing congestion and traffic accidents on a segment of I-5 between its junctions with Interstate 84 and Interstate 405. It has faced opposition from No More Freeways and other Portland community groups that say it would increase pollution.

FATAL CRASH-BRIDGE

Vancouver residents identified in fatal bridge crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police have identified Cecilia Hao of Vancouver as the second driver who was killed in early March in what investigators believe was a head-on collision on the Glenn Jackson Bridge. The other driver was identified as Morise Messiah Smith, a 21-year-old man also from Vancouver. Portland police responded to the crash on the bridge, which crosses the Columbia River between Oregon and Washington, at about 1:11 a.m. on March 8. They found a Toyota RAV4 on fire and a Chrysler 300 against the eastern concrete barrier. Police say they collided head-on and both drivers died at the scene.

APPLE INDUSTRY WOES

Washington state apple exports drop substantially in 2020-21

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state apple industry officials say the fruit’s exports have dropped substantially compared to recent figures. Data from the Washington Apple Commission says the state exported 18.8 million 40-pound boxes of apples from the 2020-21 crop as of last week, which is down 20.5% from this time last year and down 16.4% compared to the 2018-19 shipping season. And while nearly 28% of state-produced apples were shipped abroad, the percentage of exports for the 2020 crop is expected to drop below 25%. Exporting apples and other crops from the U.S. has remained a challenge as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and trade issues with other countries.