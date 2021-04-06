Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 3:50 p.m.

LEGISLATURE FORECLOSURE MORATORIUM

PORTLAND, Ore. — A measure that would reinstate and extend Oregon’s moratorium on foreclosures until Sept. 1 during the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday passed the state’s House of Representatives. By Sara Cline. SENT: 460 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK

SALEM, Ore. — All Oregon residents age 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 19, Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday morning. By Sara Cline. SENT: 440 words.

CLIMATE CHANGE ERRATIC RAIN

BILLINGS, Mont. — Rainstorms grew more erratic and droughts much longer across most of the U.S. West over the past half-century as climate change warmed the planet, according to a sweeping government study released Tuesday that concludes the situation is worsening. By Matthew Brown. SENT: 550 words. With AP photos.

LEGISLATURE CARE FACILITIES

Oregon lawmakers have been considering a bill which would establish staffing ratios in long-term care facilities based on patient needs. SENT: 250 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK PRISONER VACCINES

This week, Florida expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines to all residents 16 and older. But across the state, more than 70,000 people still don’t have access to the vaccine. Those men and women are state prisoners. By Katie Park and Ariel Goodman of The Marshall Project and Kimberlee Kruesi of The Associated Press. SENT: 1080 words. With AP photos. A longer version of this story is available.

SPORTS

BKC DEPAUL STUBBLEFIELD

CHICAGO — DePaul on Tuesday hired longtime Oregon assistant Tony Stubblefield as head coach to rebuild a basketball program that has struggled in recent decades. By Andrew Seligman. SENT: 600 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

VIRUS OUTBREAK RESTAURANT FINE: Diner fined $18K for ‘willful’ violation of COVID-19 rules.

VIRUS OUTBREAK INMATES SUE: 15 inmates who contracted COVID-19 at Inverness Jail sue.

POLICE SHOOTING VICTIM ID: Man shot, killed by Salem police ID’d, 2 officers on leave.

