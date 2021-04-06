AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Tuesday, Apr. 06.

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Apr. 06 9:30 AM King County Auditor’s Office discusses audit of safety in King County jails (virtual) – King County Auditor’s Office shares the findings of an expansive audit of safety in the King County adult jails in downtown Seattle and Kent. The report, based on data collected between 2017 and 2020, includes findings on the prevalence of violence, racial bias, discipline, mental health and deaths in custody

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: Daniel DeMay, King County Council, daniel.demay@kingcounty.gov, 1 206 263 3767

watch/listen live on KCTV

Tuesday, Apr. 06 10:10 AM Doug Emhoff visits Yakima, WA – Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff travels to Yakima, WA, where he meets the Yakama National Tribal Council to discuss the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on their community, ‘underscores the administration’s commitment to working with tribal nations’, and highlights ‘how the American Rescue Plan and American Jobs Plan can provide direct relief to native communities’, plus visits a Yakama Nation cultural center (10:10 AM PDT). Later, he tours a FEMA Community Vaccination Center and meets the acting FEMA regional administrator and state and county health leadership to learn more about their work to increase access to vaccines in their agricultural community, and discusses ‘how the American Rescue Plan invests resources in vaccination programs that increase outreach to the hardest-hit and highest-risk communities’, alongside Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier (12:00 PM PDT)

Location: Yakima, WA

Weblinks: https://www.whitehouse.gov/people/mike-pence/, https://twitter.com/SecondGentleman

Contacts: Vice President press, 1 202 456 0373

These events will be covered by a local pool.

Tuesday, Apr. 06 12:45 PM Puget Sound Partnership Leadership Council holds meeting to decide on target-setting strategy

Weblinks: http://www.psp.wa.gov/, https://twitter.com/PSPartnership

Contacts: Kevin Hyde, Puget Sound Partnership, kevin.hyde@psp.wa.gov, 1 360 819 3045

Join the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/91543049591?pwd=blJFbHJJR2lwaTZIc0h0YVo5RUwwUT09 Meeting ID: 915 4304 9591, Password: 210179. Dial from any phone: 1-253-215-8782. Full Zoom instructions are included in the meeting agenda, which is available here: https://pspwa.box.com/s/i2w0chldvpbvm4fwkbc5hbayp0pm2824

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Apr. 06 6:00 PM University of Puget Sound hosts Dem Rep. Derek Kilmer (virtual) – University of Puget Sound Sound Policy Institute hosts Democratic Rep. Derek Kilmer for a conversation on climate legislation

Weblinks: http://www.pugetsound.edu/, https://twitter.com/univpugetsound

Contacts: Lindsay Walker, University of Puget Sound, lwalker@pugetsound.edu

Register at http://bit.ly/KilmerClimate

Tuesday, Apr. 06 – Thursday, Apr. 08 Northwest Climate Conference (virtual) – Northwest Climate Conference, themed ‘Working Together to Build a Resilient Northwest’. Hosted by University of Washington’s Climate Impacts Group and held virtually

Weblinks: https://www.nwclimateconference.org/, https://twitter.com/CIG_UW, #nwclimate2021

Contacts: Jason Vogel, Conference Chair, jmvogel@uw.edu

Wednesday, Apr. 07 2:00 PM Atlantic Council discussion with Washington Gov. Inslee on climate strategy (virtual) – ‘Leading from the front: Washington State as the next U.S. climate champion’ Atlantic Council online discussion, with Washington Governor Jay Inslee discussing his state’s push to become the next U.S. climate frontrunner. Other speakers include Washington state Sen. Reuven Carlyle, Microsoft Energy & Renewables General Manager Brian Janous, Northwest Energy Efficiency Council Executive Director Kerry Meade, and Seattle City Light General Manager and CEO Debra Smith

Weblinks: http://www.atlanticcouncil.org/, https://twitter.com/AtlanticCouncil

Contacts: Atlantic Council press, press@atlanticcouncil.org, 1 202 778 4993

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Apr. 07 – Friday, Apr. 09 Congressional App Challenge presents ‘#HouseOfCode’ (virtual) – Congressional App Challenge presents virtual ‘#HouseOfCode’ event. Features keynote addresses from Republican Reps. French Hill, Tony Gonzalez, Rodney Davis, John Katko, Bruce Westerman and Steve Womack and Democratic Reps. Suzan DelBene, Anna Eshoo, Lauren Underwood, Ro Khanna, Chrissy Houlahan, Jared Huffman and Dina Titus

Weblinks: http://www.congressionalappchallenge.us/, https://twitter.com/CongressionalAC, #HouseofCode

Contacts: Press Office, tlordan@congressionalappchallenge.us

Wednesday, Apr. 07 Washington State Library Giving Day

Weblinks: http://librarygivingday.org/, https://twitter.com/WAStateLib, #LibraryGivingDay

Contacts: Kylee Zabel, Washington State Secretary of State, communications@sos.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4140

Thursday, Apr. 08 – Sunday, Apr. 18 Seattle International Film Festival presented virtually – Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF) held virtually in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Festival opens with Robert Connolly’s mystery drama ‘The Dry’, starring Eric Bana, Genevieve O’Reilly and Keir O’Donnell. Further highlights include Bassam Tariq’s drama ‘Mogul Mowgli’, starring Riz Ahmed; Haifaa Al-Mansour’s drama ‘The Perfect Candidate’, Anders Thomas Jensen’s Danish comedy drama ‘Retfaerdighedens ryttere’ (‘Riders of Justice’), starring Mads Mikkelsen; Mariem Perez Riera’s documentary ‘Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It’; and the festival’s closing night film Iciar Bollain’s Spanish comedy drama ‘La boda de Rosa’ (‘Rosa’s Wedding’),

Weblinks: http://www.siff.net/, https://twitter.com/SIFFnews

Contacts: SIFF Press, festivalpress@siff.net, 1 206 464 5830