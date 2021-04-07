Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A measure that would reinstate and extend Oregon’s moratorium on foreclosures until Sept. 1 during the COVID-19 pandemic has passed in the state’s House of Representatives. Unlike the bill that was passed by lawmakers last June, the new legislation would not protect commercial property owners — those who own more than five properties or properties with more than four housing units. The proposed legislation, which passed in the House 38-21 Tuesday, moves to the Senate. In March, more than 6% — or more than 65,000 Oregon homeowners — said they were not caught up on their mortgage payments, based on the United States Census Bureau’s most recent Household Pulse Survey.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — All Oregon residents age 16 and up will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 19. Gov. Kate Brown says the state will pass the threshold of 2 million vaccines administered on Tuesday and is focused on vaccinating as many frontline workers and people with underlying conditions as possible in the next two weeks. She says people of color, who have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19, make up a large percentage of those groups. Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians became newly eligible for shots Monday, including frontline workers, their family members those age 16 and up with underlying conditions.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Rainstorms grew more erratic and droughts much longer across most of the U.S. West over the past half-century as climate change warmed the planet. That’s the conclusion of a sweeping government study released Tuesday that finds the situation for the region is worsening. The most dramatic changes have been seen in the desert Southwest, where the average dry period between storms increased from 30 days to 45 days since the 1970s. The consequences of intense dry periods pummeling areas of the West in recent years have been severe: more intense and dangerous wildfires, parched croplands and not enough vegetation on the landscape to support livestock and wildlife.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Fifteen inmates who contracted COVID-19 while at Multnomah County’s Inverness Jail are suing the county and Sheriff Mike Reese. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the inmates say the county and sheriff were negligent by not taking proper safety precautions, denying testing and mixing infected inmates and guards with those who were healthy in jail dorms. The county’s response to the coronavirus pandemic was “woefully inadequate,” the suit alleges, noting that 38% of adults in custody in the Northeast Portland jail tested positive by Feb. 17. The jail houses about 5,126 inmates. Sheriff’s Office spokesman Chris Liedle on Tuesday declined comment on the pending litigation.