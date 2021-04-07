Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) — Officials in the Washington state city of Federal Way have passed a resolution to temporarily suspend needle exchange programs designed to reduce the spread of HIV and other blood-borne infections in people who inject drugs. KOMO-TV reported that Mayor Jim Ferrell and the City Council voted on Tuesday after residents raised concerns about increased crime and needle access. Critics of the vote argued that not having the program will make the situation worse. Needle exchange programs are aimed at reducing the spread of HIV by providing sterile syringes and clean equipment in exchange for used syringes. Ferrell says the city and county will now consider a replacement plan.

KELSO, Wash. (AP) — A Kelso man was jailed without bail after police accused him of attacking a man he was staying with with a hammer and a knife. Kelso police arrested Patrick Lee Sargent on suspicion of attempted murder and felony harassment. A woman called 911 Friday night to report Sargent had attacked her roommate with a knife and a hammer. When the officer arrived, a man came out of the apartment bleeding heavily from his nose, head and hands and said Sargent attacked him. Sargent came out of a back bedroom when police arrived and was detained.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state Senate has approved a measure restricting certain police tactics and gear, including the use of neck restraints and tear gas. The effort follows police killings of Black people that sparked tumultuous racial-justice protests last year. Majority Democrats pushed the bill through on a 27-22 vote Tuesday night over the objections of Republicans who warned it would endanger officers and the public alike. The measure would allow the use of tear gas only in response to riots in jails or prisons, or to deal with barricaded subjects or hostage situations. It also bans choke holds and neck restraints and limits high-speed pursuits. The House will weigh the changes made in the Senate.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Rainstorms grew more erratic and droughts much longer across most of the U.S. West over the past half-century as climate change warmed the planet. That’s the conclusion of a sweeping government study released Tuesday that finds the situation for the region is worsening. The most dramatic changes have been seen in the desert Southwest, where the average dry period between storms increased from 30 days to 45 days since the 1970s. The consequences of intense dry periods pummeling areas of the West in recent years have been severe: more intense and dangerous wildfires, parched croplands and not enough vegetation on the landscape to support livestock and wildlife.