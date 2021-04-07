Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George scored 36 points and the Los Angeles Clippers rode a franchise-best 47-point first quarter to a 133-116 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Kawhi Leonard added 29 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists as the Clippers followed an 18-point rout of the defending champion Lakers two days ago with another impressive performance at both ends. Norman Powell led the Blazers with 32 points and CJ McCollum added 24 points. The Clippers’ defense held Damian Lillard to 11 points on 2-of-14 shooting, well under his team-leading average of 29.6.

SEATTLE (AP) — Jose Abreu hammered a grand slam into the second deck for his 200th career home run, Luis Robert and Zack Collins both went deep for the first time this season and the Chicago White Sox beat the Seattle Mariners 10-4. The miserable night for Seattle began with starting pitcher James Paxton leaving in the second inning due to a left forearm strain. Robert snapped a 3-all tie with a two-run shot off Nick Margevicius in the fifth. Collins had given the White Sox an early lead in the second by greeting Margevicius with a three-run shot. Abreu provided the capper with the fourth grand slam of his career and second this season.

SEATTLE (AP) — Left-hander James Paxton departed the first start of his second stint with the Seattle Mariners due to forearm strain after throwing just 24 pitches against the White Sox. Paxton grimaced after throwing a 92 mph fastball to Chicago’s Andrew Vaughn with one out in the second inning. Manager Scott Servais and a trainer immediately came to the mound while Paxton bent over with his hands on his knees. After some discussion, Paxton walked off and was replaced by Nick Margevicius. Paxton remained in the dugout to watch after he left the mound.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap sought assurances from one player before he considered returning to Seattle on a new contract. He asked quarterback Russell Wilson if he was going to be with the team in the near future. The answer was yes, and with that settled, Dunlap quickly re-signed once the Seahawks made an offer. Dunlap had been briefly released to create salary cap space before returning on a two-year deal expected to be worth more than $16 million.