Idaho Daybook

Wednesday, Apr. 07 2:00 PM Idaho Governor Brad Little makes announcement regarding COVID-19 vaccine

Contacts: Marissa Morrison, Brad Little for Idaho

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Apr. 07 3:30 PM Court hearing in lawsuit challenging Idaho law criminalizing oral and anal sex – Court hearing in ‘Doe v. Wasden’, a lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Idaho, the Law Office of Matthew Strugar, and Boise law firm Nevin, Benjamin & McKay, LLP challenging Idaho’s continued enforcement of the ‘Crimes Against Nature’ statute through the state’s sex offender registry * In 2003, the U.S. Supreme Court decided in Lawrence v. Texas, that anti-sodomy laws, including Idaho’s Crime Against Nature statute, violate constitutional protections under the Fourteenth Amendment * Idaho continues to enforce its criminal statue prohibiting sodomy and in this case, requires people convicted of ‘Crimes Against Nature’ to register as sex offenders, facing ‘onerous prescriptions’ on their everyday life * Before Judge Lynn Winmill * Case no. 1:20-cv-00452

Contacts: U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho (Boise Office) Clerk

Thursday, Apr. 08 10:00 AM Idaho Governor Brad Little issues proclamation for Financial Literacy Awareness Month

Location: Idaho State Capitol Building, 700 W Jefferson St, Boise, ID

Contacts: Marissa Morrison, Brad Little for Idaho

Thursday, Apr. 08 3:00 PM CRFB discussion on paying for infrastructure (virtual) – ‘Paying for Infrastructure’ Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget virtual event, with Information Technology and Innovation Foundation’s Robert Atkinson, Eno Center for Transportation’s Jeff Davis, Tax Law Center at NYU Law’s Chye-Ching Huang, and Brookings’ Adele Morris

Contacts: CRFB events

